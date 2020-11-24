With effect from 11/25/2020, the unit rights in ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including 12/7/2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CHRO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015195326 Order book ID: 209619 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from 11/25/2020, the paid subscription units in ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CHRO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015195334 Order book ID: 209622 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB