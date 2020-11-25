NatWest Markets N.V. has been admitted as cash fixed income member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 25th of November, 2020. From this date NatWest Markets N.V. is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Cash Fixed Income Market. The member ID is RBG. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg by mail angelica.nordberg@nasdaq.com or on telephone +46 8 4056633 Nordic Fixed Income Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=800524