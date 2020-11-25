DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Approval of Corporate Advisers

Aquis Stock Exchange: Approval of Corporate Advisers 25-Nov-2020 / 12:00 GMT/BST

AQSE would like to announce Zeus Capital's approval as an AQSE Corporate Adviser. Approval is effective as of 23 November.

The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
77 Cornhill
London EC3V 3QQ
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: https://www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

