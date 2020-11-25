bioMDplus: bioMD+ Announces Proprietary bioPhytoFusion Extraction Process for Premium Quality CBD, New Black Friday Sales

CBD products have been popping up everywhere, both online and in retailers. The differentiating factor typically comes down to production - and bioMD+ has discovered a patented process of CO2 extraction allowing for maximum benefits of CBD.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / bioMD+ (https://biomdplus.com) is America's leading producer of CBD and hemp products. In alignment with their mission to put "people over profit," the company has announced the science behind their proprietary bioPhytoFusion process - the key to providing high-quality broad-spectrum CBD for American consumers.

With the global pandemic of COVID-19 in full swing, many are looking for safe and natural ways to support their immune system and overall health. According to a consumer survey taken in June 2020, 39% of CBD users indicated they're using CBD more frequently as a result of COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to look at how they are supporting their overall immune system," said David Levitt, Co-founder and CEO of bioMD+. "Our goal was to provide the highest quality CBD products so that people can gain the maximum benefits. I've seen the impact of consistent CBD use in boosting your quality of life, and we want to make sure that people have access to these benefits without all the unnecessary extras."

Supercritical Carbon Dioxide Extraction Process for Cannabinoids Potency.

The bioMD+ process involves supercritical CO2, to preserve many of hemp's beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. The raw hemp oil then goes through a proprietary process that transforms it into bioMD+ via bioPhytoFusion emulsions. This makes it the most bioavailable full-spectrum CBD in the industry.

Every batch of product goes through rigorous third-party lab testing for quality and potency. This makes sure that the cannabinoids, terpenes, essential fatty acids and phytonutrients are consistent and also free from contaminants like pesticides and solvents.





Give the Gift of CBD or CBG This Holiday

In the spirit of giving, bioMD+ is offering between 55% - 65% OFF sales totals starting now for Black Friday and ending on Cyber Monday. Customers can stock up on their favorite CBD products from gummies and oils to creams and pre-rolled hemp at a special discount to add to their list of high-quality stocking stuffers.

CBG: Why Should You Try It?

CBD is not the only cannabinoid that may be able to help improve your health and well-being. Scientists are excited about the initial CBG results and are promoting future research with CBG alone or CBG in combination with other cannabinoids and therapies for the treatment of multiple maladies. Due to the fact that it is non-psychotropic, CBG has a promising wide range of potential applications.

CBG? Is it the same substance as CBD?

No, however, CBG and CBD are both non-psychotropic compounds found in the Cannabis plant. Despite being less well-known CBG, is an equally important cannabinoid and plays a huge role in cannabis-based wellness routines today and in the future. Special care should be taken to ensure that these products are third-party lab tested for potency and purity of contaminants, more at: https://biomdplus.com/cbd-oil/what-is-cbg-oil/

About bioMD+

bioMD+ products contain only the highest quality, 100% Organic Colorado hemp. Grown and specially formulated with our customers' wellness in mind, we provide accessible options for everyone. All bioMD+ products are produced using innovative technology with a mission to provide fast, strong, and long-term relief. In addition to highly effective and unique product formulations, our products are guaranteed to be gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and 3rd party tested! We go the extra mile to create extraordinary products. So that you can have peace of mind knowing that you are truly getting the best products from the most trusted and reliable brand. The bioMD+ promise is to always prioritize people over profit. For more information please visit: https://biomdplus.com

About David Levitt

Doing a story on the CBD or Cannabis industry? David Levitt is one of the co-founders of bioMD+ and is available for interviews. David believes in natural healing methods, the power of plants as an alternative to traditional synthetic compounds. David is also passionate about educating others about CBD and promoting scientific research in the industry.

Media Contact:

Jessica Rafaeil

jess@morethanpress.com

404.936.0191

SOURCE: bioMDplus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618346/bioMD-Announces-Proprietary-bioPhytoFusion-Extraction-Process-for-Premium-Quality-CBD-New-Black-Friday-Sales