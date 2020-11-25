DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CPI Property Group - New Revolving Credit Facility
"CPIPG greatly appreciates the support of our relationship banks, particularity with regard to the size, pricing and long tenor," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "While the 2022 revolving facility has never been drawn, this new 2026 facility creates a highly flexible source of liquidity for many years to come."
Lenders to the facility are Banco Santander, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Komercní Banka, Raiffeisen Bank AG, UniCredit and Bank of China.
For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
