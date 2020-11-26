Correction refers to Order book ID marked in bold below. With effect from 11/27/2020, the subscription rights in Gränges AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including 12/9/2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GRNG TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015221965 Order book ID: 209624 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from 11/27/2020, the paid subscription shares in Gränges AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including 12/16/2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GRNG BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015221973 Order book ID: 209628 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB