Donnerstag, 26.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Tradegate
26.11.20
18:51 Uhr
180,20 Euro
+0,90
+0,50 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
180,00180,4218:52
180,00180,4618:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2020 | 18:05
PRESS RELEASE: NACON: GREEDFALL EXTEND ITS JOURNEY WITH A NEW EXPANSION AND A RELEASE ON PLAYSTATION 5 AND XBOX SERIES S/X

GREEDFALL EXTEND ITS JOURNEY WITH A NEW EXPANSION AND A RELEASE ON PLAYSTATION 5 AND XBOX SERIES S/X

Lesquin (France), November 26, 2020 - Following the success of GreedFall, which sold more than a million copies in less than a year, and considering the enthusiasm of all those who travelled the rich lands of Teer Fradee, NACON and Focus Home Interactive are happy to announce a new partnership aiming to expand the game with new content, as well as a release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

The two companies have thus reached an agreement, in which Focus Home Interactive will be in charge of the publishing of the upcoming additional content and expansion, as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of GreedFall. The GreedFall brand is now integrated as part of the NACON portfolio.

Released September 10, 2019, GreedFall is an RPG experience in which you explore uncharted lands seeping with magic, filled with secrets and fantastic creatures. With diplomacy, deception and force, influence a living world... and forge your destiny.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 9 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment

  • PR_NACON_GREEDFALL GB (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/002721dd-3ad3-4a38-aaae-df7032ebc3dd)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
