Another strong week for our ATX, reaching 2600 Points, Do&Co and Palfinger gained more than ten per cent: News came from UBM Development (2), Aventa, S Immo AG, Fabasoft, Andritz, CA Immo, Immofinanz, Marinomed, SBO, Vienna Insurance Group, Warimpex, Pierer Mobility, Biogena, Agrana. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 3,85% to 2.598,96 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -18,45%. Up to now there were 109 days with a positive and 123 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 19,52% away, from the low 59,36%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,45%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,53%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 12,54% in front of Palfinger 11,18% and Immofinanz 9,38%. And the following stocks performed worst: ...

