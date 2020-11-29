S Immo: The listed real estate investment company S Immo AG increased rental income by 3.7% to Euro 91.5 mn in the third quarter of 2020. Total revenues declined by 15.9% to Euro 129.9m (Q3 2019: Euro 154.5m). There were also higher valuation allowances on receivables, causing expenses for valuation allowances and write-downs on trade receivables to deteriorate to Euro -3.5 mn (Q3 2019: Euro -0.5m). EBITDA declined by 15.5% as against the previous year to Euro 57.3m (Q3 2019: Euro 67.8m). The result from property valuation remained positive in year-to-date terms and amounted to Euro 3.4m (Q3 2019: EUR 137.3m). Consequently, EBIT amounted to Euro 53.9m (Q3 2019: Euro 198.8m). Net income for the first three quarters of 2020 amounted to Euro 22.3m (Q3 2019: Euro 158.9m).Gross profit ...

