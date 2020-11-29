Warimpex: Total revenues of Warimpex Group dropped in first nine month from Euro 23.3 mn to Euro 19.5 mn for the first three quarters of 2020. The result for the period for the Warimpex Group decreased from Euro 57.5 million to minus EUR 31.2 mn in the first nine months of 2020. This decline can be attributed to the lack of property sales and accounting gains as well as to losses from property valuation and currency translation, a negative result from the Hotels segment, and write-downs on deferred tax assets. CEO Franz Jurkowitsch: "We assume that the hotel segment will recover in the individual markets as the situation normalises. We expect the positive trend in the office segment to continue. After all, premium office space will continue to be in demand in the future, even if ...

