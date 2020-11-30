Castellum updates the expected synergies amount from a combination with Entra, following the recent report from Moody's

- The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in, any jurisdiction (including without limitation Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or Switzerland) or the United States in which the making of the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Norwegian law. For further information, please see section entitled "Important notice" and "Notice for U.S. shareholders" below.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 26 November 2020 Castellum Aktiebolag (publ) ("Castellum") announced the intention to launch a share exchange and cash offer to Entra ASA's ("Entra") shareholders (the "Offer"). Following the report from Moody's on the positive credit impact and long-term benefits of a combination with Entra, Castellum has updated the calculation of expected synergies from the combination

Castellum's Offer represents in excess of NOK 185 per Entra share and a superior proposition for all stakeholders

Total synergies of at least SEK 300 million per year including SEK 150 million of cost synergies and SEK 150 million of financial synergies, following Moody's report on 27 November 2020 which stated that the combination of Castellum and Entra is credit positive and offers significant long-term benefits

Entra shareholders will own approximately 28.2% of the shares in the combined company and will benefit from the value of these synergies. On a fully diluted basis, the synergies represent NOK 14 per Entra share of additional value, resulting in an all-in Offer value in excess of NOK 185 per Entra share[1]

Castellum's Offer is fully financed and will deliver strong growth in income from property management and net asset value to all shareholders

Upon completion of the Offer, Castellum's leverage will be in line with its stated financial policy. Castellum does not intend to raise additional equity in the market to finance the transaction

The proposed combination is accretive to both the shareholders of Entra and Castellum and offers further value creation potential on top of the NOK 185 per Entra share from the joint development and active portfolio management of the combined business and harnessing of the combined operating platform for further growth. Castellum's income from property management per share, including synergies, is expected to increase by mid-to-high single digit percentages as a direct result of the combination, which will benefit both the existing shareholders of Castellum and Entra

Following completion of the Offer, the combined group will be the leader in the Nordic real estate sector, a global leader in sustainability, and a model for best in class corporate governance

In summary, Castellum's Offer is superior in upfront price, immediate value proposition, future upside participation in the form of shares, strategic fit, corporate governance and capital structure.

Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum, comments

"Castellum appreciates the overwhelming support we have received since announcing our intention to launch the Offer to Entra shareholders, including from the Norwegian government, rating agencies, relationship banks of both Entra and Castellum, and shareholders of both companies. This will be a marriage of two great companies which share long-term Nordic cultural similarities and have a strong track record of delivering value enhancing growth, to create the leading Nordic real estate platform. Our Offer delivers a superior value proposition to all stakeholders, with an all-in value to Entra shareholders in excess of NOK 185 per Entra share.We have a great deal of respect for the Entra business and its employees and recognize the importance of Entra and its state-backed history and tenant base for Norway. Equally important is the presence of Norwegian citizens' and pensioners' funds invested in Entra, which must be handled with professional attention and duty. I firmly believe and commit that Castellum will be the ideal long-term partner for Entra and together we will build a better future of sustainable cities and set an industry-leading example of top-class corporate governance, shareholder returns and financial discipline".

About Castellum:

Under the current Castellum management team led by Henrik Saxborn, Castellum has delivered consistent growth in the past 7 years during which the property portfolio value increased from SEK36bn to SEK98bn GAV whilst the loan-to-value ratio was reduced from 53% to 43% through disciplined M&A and organic growth by maintaining a disciplined and balanced capital structure. The Castellum share price has more than doubled in the last 7 years and the total return for shareholders was in excess of 250%[2].

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden in terms of GAV with a SEK98bn GAV real estate portfolio that is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralised organization with strong local presence in 17 growth regions across Sweden, as well as in Copenhagen and in Helsinki. Castellum seeks long term stability in its operating performance and has designed its corporate strategy and the way it does business to reflect this. Castellum's tenants include a spectrum of Swedish government entities and enterprises across various industries and its rental exposure is well diversified across rental contracts.

Castellum owns a diversified commercial property portfolio with a majority in the office sector (71%, of which 24% have government tenants) and strong positions in the attractive logistics property segment (17%) as well as a co-working offering, providing flexibility in the office product through the subsidiary United Spaces. In addition, Castellum is one of Sweden's most prominent property developers.

Castellum operates with a conservative financial profile, meaning a loan-to-value ratio that shall not exceed 50%. The current loan-to-value ratio (per September 30, 2020) is 43%. Castellum has a financial target of increasing income from property management per share by 10% annually. Castellum has consistently delivered increased income from property management and increased dividends to shareholders over the past 23 years. The total return to shareholders over the past 10 years is approx. 14% per year.

[1]NOK 14 per Entra share from the capitalized value of SEK 300 million per year of synergies, plus NOK 170.86 of upfront consideration, in the form of shares and cash, based on the Castellum closing share price on 26 November 2020 of SEK 213.40 per share, and on the basis of an Entra shareholder accepting Castellum's Offer of 13 newly issued shares in Castellum for every 20 shares in Entra plus NOK 25.68 in cash per share in Entra.

[2] Calculated from 31 December 2012 to 23 November 2020



