Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (OTC PINK: BTKRF) (FSE:0NB) has contracted Forage Val d'Or to undertake diamond drilling on the company's McKenzie East project, one of 5 mineral properties in Quebec 100% owned by Black Tusk.

Forage Val d'Or, a local-based contractor with knowledge and experience of drilling within the region, has been contracted for 3,000 metres of drilling, of which a minimum 2500 metres will be drilled on the McKenzie East project.

The McKenzie East Gold Property, the company's flagship gold project, comprises 2 claim groups separated by 1 kilometer. This property was originally acquired because of its prospective geologic setting, easy access, historic drilling, and proximity to the McKenzie Break Property of Monarch Gold.

Black Tusk's geological team has determined a number of high priority targets on the McKenzie East Property that will be the focus of initial drilling.

The company has obtained permits to drill from up to 23 drill pads on the property and is fully funded to continue drilling upon receiving successful results having recently closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $2.4 million.

Black Tusk also intends to complete a number of test holes of several hundred metres on the Lorrain Property to verify and expand upon historic drill hole LA-01-06, where drill logs reported very significant intercepts of multiple elements including platinum, palladium, silver, copper and nickel hosted in ultramafic intrusive rocks. A weighted average calculation, based upon the data provided, gives 13.2 metres of just below 1 gram per tonne combined platinum and palladium, with 3 grams per tonne silver, 0.59 percent copper and 0.6 percent nickel.

Richard Penn, President and CEO, stated: "We are eager to begin drilling these exciting new targets developed from our work on the McKenzie East and Lorrain projects. The McKenzie East has a favorable location and geologic setting, and the results of our magnetic survey, IP survey, and MMI soil sampling all point in the direction of several high priority drill targets."

Drilling is to commence this winter, with expected start-up date of January 15, 2021 for the McKenzie East Gold Project.

