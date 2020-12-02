Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Announces Launch of Dedicated EV Charging Solutions Division

Company to Cross-Sell into Existing Pipeline of Solar & Battery Backup Customers; Exploring Potential Acquisitions of Companies in Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Vertical

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTCPINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC and roofing systems installation company, today announced the launch of a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions division to address emerging opportunities in the rapidly growing EV charging space.

The Company will focus on the sales, marketing, installation, and service of personal EV chargers at residential properties, as well as on public EV charging infrastructure for network operators. Sales efforts will be driven through cross-selling existing customers as well as through the potential acquisition of existing EV charging solutions providers, addressing California's growing EV market, which composed 7.84% of new car sales in 2018 with a regulatory target of all new vehicle sales to be zero emissions by 2035.

"I am pleased to announce the launch of our newest initiative to aggressively enter into the EV charging space, addressing a large, rapidly growing market with significant regulatory tailwinds," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "We intend to leverage our existing customer base for improved cross-selling opportunities and to explore acquisitions of existing EV charging solutions providers to position us to grow market share over the long-term. I look forward to continued execution into 2021 as we work to create sustainable value for our shareholders."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK:SIRC) is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition, and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing, and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market, and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ North America

Main: 949-259-4987

SIRC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619070/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Announces-Launch-of-Dedicated-EV-Charging-Solutions-Division