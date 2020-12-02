Anzeige
WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 Ticker-Symbol: ZYD 
02.12.20
14:13 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2020 | 13:53
Aspo Oyj: Aspo Plc: Notice of change in Aspo holdings pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
December 2, 2020 at 14:50 p.m.


Notice of change in Aspo holdings pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Aspo Plc has received a notification from Tatu Vehmas that his holdings of the share capital in Aspo Plc has decreased below five per cent (5%). The notification contains the following information:

1) Name of the company: Aspo Plc (Business ID 1547798-7)

2) Date of change of ownership: December 1, 2020.


3) Exact share of voting rights and share capital in Aspo Plc:

Tatu Vehmas owned 2,306,676 Aspo shares i.e. 7.34% of the share capital and votes. According to the current flagging notification he owns shares in Aspo Plc as follows:

Number of shares: 0 shares
% of share capital: 0%
In addition to his own voting rights of 7.34%, Tatu Vehmas had by proxy 2.90% of the voting rights i.e. in total 10.24% of the voting rights. According to the current flagging notification he has 0.34% of the votes by proxy.

The total registered number of the shares in Aspo Plc is 31,419,779, which entitles to a total of 31,419,779 votes.

4) Complete name of the shareholder: Tatu Antti Aleksi Vehmas.

5) Further information: The shares have been transferred as part of an internal arrangement of Vehmas family from personal ownership to a company 100% owned by the family.

ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For more information, please contact
Arto Meitsalo, CFO of Aspo Plc, +358 9 521 4020, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.


