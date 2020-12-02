GUION PARTNERS, INC.: Guion Partners Is Helping Clients Build Digital Capabilities to Accelerate Organizational Performance

It has become a necessity for individuals, businesses, and creators to build a digital strategy to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without live events and venues, thousands of artists are struggling to support themselves in this uncertain, stressful time. As the Founder, CEO, and Chairman of GUION Partners, Lindsay Guion is currently helping clients adapt their strategies to remain sustainable during this transition.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / For as long as he can remember, Lindsay Guion has been a major proponent of staying current with technology as it relates to the entertainment industry, and cannot stress the importance of that enough now that we are in the middle of a pandemic. As a result, GUION PARTNERS is currently working with clients to ensure the long-term stability and sustainability of their careers and businesses.

The rapid migration towards digital technologies has been adapted by the retail industry, business-to-business companies, the music industry, and many more. According to recent data by McKinsey Digital, we collectively vaulted five years forward in consumer and business digital adoption in a matter of around eight weeks at the beginning of the pandemic. Lindsay Guion explains that as customers move online, so should creators.

Lindsay Guion explains that the ability to deliver impact in a digital world is more important than ever before. Complexity, pace of change, and customer expectations are all rising. To be effective, today's professionals need to master a new set of core capabilities. This includes agility, design thinking, foundational technical knowledge, and a more nuanced set of leadership skills. However, building digital capabilities can be hard. Knowledge, skills, and behaviors must be aligned with how a role creates value for the business or talent.

Guion Partners empowers talent to build these capabilities and achieve "the art of the possible" on a digital platform. We use a broad range of learning interventions to help individuals and organizations develop foundational knowledge, mindsets, and skills on core digital and agile topics to deliver measurable and sustained business impact.

With over twenty years of experience in the entertainment landscape, Lindsay Guion has achieved extensive success in the areas of technology, media, music, and sports. As the Founder, CEO, and Chairman of GUION PARTNERS, Lindsay has worked with many well-known artists throughout his impressive career. As a prominent New York City producer, Lindsay continues to make a name for himself among industry elites.

