Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces financial results for the third quarter 2020 03-Dec-2020 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema announces financial results for the third quarter 2020 Moscow, Russia - 03 December 2020 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and associates, "the Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, today announces its unaudited consolidated financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the third quarter 2020 ended 30 September 2020. KEY GROUP HIGHLIGHTS IN 3Q 2020 · Offering of Detsky Mir shares. In September 2020, Sistema and the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) fully exited Detsky Mir shareholding through a public offering of Detsky Mir shares, resulting in an increase of Detsky Mir free float up to almost 100%. Proceeds to Sistema amounted to RUB 16.9 billion. · MTS share buyback. As part of the MTS's share buyback programme of up to RUB 15 billion, Sistema's wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance S.A sold 7,445,927 ordinary shares of PJSC MTS to a wholly-owned subsidiary of MTS LLC Bastion for RUB 2.5 billion. · Optimisation of the debt portfolio. In September 2020, Sistema and Sberbank signed an agreement that fully released Sistema's stake in MTS from pledge. A loan secured by a pledge of 16% MTS shares was signed in February 2018. · Operations in the debt market. In September 2020, Sistema placed RUB 10 billion series 001?-15 bonds at a 6.70% coupon rate and with a 4-year put option. In July 2020, the Corporation placed RUB 10 billion series 001?-14 bonds at a 6.35% coupon rate and with a 2.75-year put option. In July 2020, Sistema also repurchased its series 001P-06 exchange-traded bonds in the amount of RUB 4.4 billion, and series 001P-09 bonds in the amount of RUB 6.2 billion. · Credit ratings upgrades. In September 2020, S&P upgraded Sistema's rating from BB- to BB with stable outlook, and Expert RA upgraded Sistema's rating by two notches from ruA to ruAA- with stable outlook. CORPORATE EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD · IPO of Ozon. In November 2020, Ozon held an initial public offering (IPO) of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on NASDAQ and obtained listing of the ADSs on the Moscow Exchange. Gross proceeds to the company, including the underwriters' overallotment option and the concurrent private placement, where Sistema participated and invested USD 67.5 million, amounted to approximately USD 1.25 billion. Upon completion of the initial public offering of Ozon, fulfilment of the private placement agreement and conversion of the convertible loans previously provided to Ozon, Sistema's total stake in Ozon will amount to at least 33.1%[1]. · Secondary placement of series 001?-04 bonds. In November 2020, the Corporation held a secondary placement of series 001?-04 exchange-traded bonds. During the tender offer, the Corporation repurchased bonds in the amount of RUB 4.3 billion out of the total RUB 6.5 billion issue. All bonds repurchased during the tender offer were placed through secondary bond placement at a 6.35% coupon rate at 100.15% of the nominal value. · Placement of series 001?-16 bonds and 001?-17 bonds. In November 2020, Sistema completed the book-building process for RUB 5 billion series 001?-16 bonds with a put-option in 2.25 years and RUB 14 billion series 001?-17 bonds with a put-option in 4.5 years. As a result of the book-building, the coupon rate was set at 6.10% per annum for series 001?-16 bonds and at 6.75% per annum for series 001?-17 bonds. · MTS share buyback. As part of the MTS's share buyback programme of up to RUB 15 billion, Sistema's wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance S.A sold 14,534,801 ordinary shares of PJSC MTS to a wholly-owned subsidiary of MTS LLC Bastion for RUB 4.8 billion. PROGRESS IN ESG · Attracting ESG financing. In November 2020, Sistema for the first time attracted ESG-financing from Sberbank. The RUB 10 billion credit line comes with an option to tie the interest rate on each loan to sustainability performance (Sustainability Improvement Loan). Under this agreement, integration of ESG factors into Sistema's investment process and the adoption of the Corporation's Environmental Policy were set as KPIs to measure Sistema's sustainability performance. This pioneering transaction, first between a Russian bank and a Russian borrower, positions Sistema among the leaders of sustainable investing in Russia. 3Q 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS · Consolidated revenue[2] grew by 9.6% year-on-year and stood at RUB 184.9 billion. · Adjusted OIBDA[3] increased by 14.0% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 71.7 billion. · Adjusted OIBDA margin rose by 1.5 p.p. year-on-year to 38.8%. · Adjusted net profit attributable to Sistema amounted to RUB 2.6 billion. Vladimir Chirakhov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, noted: "In the third quarter 2020, Sistema demonstrated strong business growth, increasing its revenue by 9.6% and adjusted OIBDA by 14.0% year-on-year due to the exceptional performance of its portfolio companies. MTS continued to strengthen its leadership in the telecom market by actively developing segments that are complementary to its core business, including fintech, media, and B2B digital and cloud-based services. Segezha Group achieved record revenue and OIBDA figures due to increases in production and sales volumes, and against the backdrop of a weakening rouble. Steppe achieved an impressive increase in revenue and OIBDA, on the back of an increase in its gross harvest and agricultural products sales amid an increase in grain prices. The growth in Medsi's financial performance was driven by deferred demand for medical services caused by the lifting of lockdown restrictions, and ongoing work to diagnose, treat and rehabilitate COVID-19 patients. Our pharmaceutical holding Binnopharm Group, which is engaged in the production of the Sputnik V vaccine and drugs for the treatment of COVID-19, saw significant growth in its financial performance as a result of strong sales growth in all segments: retail, tender and export. In October 2020, Binnopharm Group announced new strategic development priorities aimed at significantly increasing the scale of its business. The diversification of sales channels, new product development and updating the portfolio of medical products will become the main drivers of further growth. The strong results of our portfolio companies during the first nine months of 2020 have created a solid basis for the Corporation's management to recommend to the Board of Directors to double the amount of dividends for FY 2020, provided that the positive trends continue in the fourth quarter. We are also continuing to work on modifying our dividend policy, and will present our proposals to the Board of Directors over the course of 2021. By then, we hope that further progress will have been made in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global and domestic economic outlook will sufficiently improve to provide a better visibility of future cash flows from our portfolio companies. Crystallising the value of our private assets is an integral part of our portfolio strategy. On this front, I am delighted to highlight the initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of Ozon on NASDAQ with simultaneous listing of the ADSs on MOEX in November 2020. This offering raised gross proceeds of approximately USD 1.25 billion, including underwriters' overallotment option and the concurrent private placement, and generated exceptionally strong interest from the international investment community. We are delighted that a wide range of investors - including Russian retail investors - now have the opportunity to share in the success of this outstanding company." *** Conference call information Sistema's management will host a conference call today at 09:00 am (New York time) / 2:00 pm (London time) / 3:00 pm (CEST) / 5:00 pm (Moscow time) to present and discuss the 3Q 2020 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial: Russia +7 495 283 98 58 UK +44 203 984 9844 US +1 718 866 4614 Germany +49 30 25 555 323 Sweden +46 10 551 30 20 Conference ID: 657738 Link to webcast: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=657738 [1] Or quote the conference call title: "Sistema Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results". A replay of the conference call will be available on Sistema's website www.sistema.com [2] for at least seven days after the event. For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [2] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergei Kopytov Tel.: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru SISTEMA RESULTS REVIEW (RUB million) 3Q 2020 3Q 2019 Change 9M 2020 9M 2019 Change Revenue 184,890 168,682 9.6% 498,260 473,457 5.2% Adj. OIBDA 71,662 62,861 14.0% 180,159 171,044 5.3% Operating profit 40,535 29,357 38.1% 86,824 79,353 9.4%

Net profit/ 2,334 (2,266) - (7,299) 20,915 - (loss) attributable to Sistema Adj. net profit / 2,598 3,363 (22.7%) (4,876) 26,541 - (loss) attributable to Sistema In 3Q 2020, Sistema's consolidated revenue grew by 9.6% year-on-year due to increases in revenue across key assets. At MTS, revenue increased as a result of growth in mobile service revenue and the robust performance of the Fintech, Media and B2B Digital & Cloud segments. Segezha Group saw revenue increase amid growth in output and sales of paper and sawn timber, and backed by rouble depreciation, while revenue growth at Agroholding Steppe was largely driven by increased sales volumes in agricultural products in the Crop Production and Agrotrading segments, higher grain prices, and positive dynamics in the Dairy Farming segment. At Medsi, revenue increased as a result of deferred demand for medical services, growth in revenue from COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment, and the development of home care services. Adjusted OIBDA[4] rose by 14.0% year-on-year to RUB 71.7 billion backed by increases in the adjusted OIBDA of subsidiaries including: MTS, following revenue growth due to reduction of commercial and personnel expenses; Segezha Group, driven by revenue increase as a result of an increase in the share of higher-margin products and amid rouble depreciation; as well as gains from the sale of Detsky Mir shares in September 2020. Adjusted net profit decreased by 22.7% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 2.6 billion in 3Q 2020. The Group's selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) declined by 10.5% year-on-year in 3Q 2020 mainly driven by a decline in the Corporate Centre's SG&A as a result of the high base effect - bonuses were paid out in 3Q 2019 due to the monetisation of assets, and the reduction of commercial and personnel expenses at MTS. CAPEX increased by 4.8% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 30.6 billion in 3Q 2020 due to increased investment by MTS in network development, growth in the foreign currency component amid rouble depreciation, and the expansion of production capacities at Segezha Group. OVERVIEW OF PORTFOLIO COMPANIES ******************************* MTS LEADING TELECOMMUNICATIONS OPERATOR AND DIGITAL SERVICES PROVIDER IN RUSSIA (RUB 3Q 2020 3Q Change 9M 9M Change million)[5 2019 2020 2019 ] Revenue 129,048 123,04 4.9% 366,3 349,04 5.0% 5 86 2 Adj. 58,804 57,435 2.4% 161,8 160,82 0.6% OIBDA[6] 12 9 Adj. OIBDA 45.6% 46.7% (1.1 44.2% 46.1% (1.9 margin p.p.) p.p.) Operating 33,451 33,377 0.2% 85,85 89,018 (3.5%) profit 9 Adj. net 9,436 9,197 2.6% 24,81 22,626 9.7% profit 2 attributab le to Sistema[7] In 3Q 2020, MTS's revenue grew by 4.9% year-on-year to RUB 129.0 billion, primarily backed by an increase in mobile service, and the strong performance of the Fintech, Media, and B2B Digital & Cloud segments. In 3Q 2020, adjusted OIBDA increased by 2.4% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 58.8 billion, driven by revenue growth and reduced commercial and personnel expenses, and despite a fall in revenue from international roaming. Adjusted OIBDA margin amounted to 45.6% in 3Q 2020. In 3Q 2020, adjusted net profit rose by 2.6% year-on-year largely due to steady revenue from the core telecom business and lower net interest expenses on the back of lower interest rates. CAPEX. In 3Q 2020, capital expenditure grew year-on-year primarily as a result of increased investments in the network development and growth in the foreign currency component of the capital expenditure amid rouble depreciation. OUTLOOK FOR 2020 MTS forecasts revenue growth of over 3% and OIBDA growth of up to 2%. Capital expenditure will remain at the level of RUB 90 billion, including the realised effect from the use of derivative financial instruments. KEY EVENTS IN 3Q 2020 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Russia's first 5G license. In July 2020, MTS was granted Russia's first license for 5G operations in the 24.25-24.65 GHz mmWave band under the 5G/IMT-2020 standard. The license covers 83 Russian regions. Business clients and large industrial enterprises will be the first to use the 5G network. Dividends. In September 2020, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders approved dividends for 1H 2020 to the amount of RUB 8.93 per ordinary share. Credit rating upgrade. In September 2020, S&P upgraded its credit rating on MTS to the BBB- investment grade. Partnership with Spotify. MTS has announced a partnership with the Spotify streaming service. As part of an exclusive offer, MTS subscribers receive a free subscription to Spotify Premium for six months. Forestry Holding Segezha Group LEADING RUSSIAN VERTICALLY INTEGRATED FORESTRY HOLDING (RUB million) 3Q 2020 3Q Change 9M 9M Change 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 18,966 13,74 38.0% 50,17 43,73 14.7% 5 7 8 Adj. OIBDA 5,079 2,469 105.8% 11,28 10,22 10.4% 4 1 Adj. OIBDA 26.8% 18.0% 8.8 22.5% 23.4% (0.9 margin p.p. p.p.) Operating 3,509 998 251.7% 6,612 6,126 7.9% profit Adj. net (loss) / (3,319) 247 - (5,38 4,302 - profit attributable to 3) Sistema In 3Q 2020, Segezha Group's revenue rose by 38.0% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 19.0 billion primarily due to a surge in the volumes of sales and production of paper and sawn timber. The growth of the average FX rate against the rouble year-on-year, - EUR by 20%, USD by 14% - had a significant impact on the dynamics of export revenues. Segezha Group's adjusted OIBDA increased more than twofold year-on-year and amounted to RUB 5.1 billion in 3Q 2020 following the growth in revenue due to increased share of higher-margin products, and amid rouble depreciation. Adjusted OIBDA margin grew by 8.8 p.p. year-on-year to 26.8% in 3Q 2020. Adjusted net loss amounted to RUB 3.3 billion in 3Q 2020, largely driven by the negative effect of FX differences from the revaluation of the company's FX-denominated debt. Paper output increased by 16.4% year-on-year to 102,710 tonnes[8] in 3Q 2020 primarily due to improved operating efficiencies and the postponement of planned annual equipment maintenance works from 3Q to 4Q 2020. Paper sales increased by 58.1% to 81,200 tonnes following the growth of production volumes and as a result of inventory reduction. Additional volume was sold to existing customers. The output volume of paper sacks declined by 1.0% year-on-year to 335.6 million units amid a fall in demand in the Russian market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales of paper sacks increased by 4.9% year-on-year to 358.9 million units[9] due to an increase in sales volumes, on the back of a recovery in demand from the European construction industry, following a downturn in 1H 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recovery in demand has allowed for a reduction in warehouse inventory. In 3Q 2020, birch plywood output amounted to 45,800 cu m, a decrease of 2.7% year-on-year. Plywood sales volume declined by 21.1% year-on-year to 38,100 cu m in 3Q 2020 largely due to the weakening of demand within the main sectors of plywood consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue from plywood sales remained flat compared with 3Q 2019 due to an increased share of higher-margin products in sales to key markets, and the promotion of a new plywood type in Australia, New Zealand and North America. Sawn timber output increased by 17.2% year-on-year to 325,600 cu m following the acquisition of Karelian Wood Company LCC, a logging and woodworking enterprise, in early 2020, and due to an increase in production volumes at existing enterprises. Output was also significantly impacted by the redistribution of production capacity at the Sokol PPM from glulam products to sawn timber, due to the commissioning of a new splicing line. The new line will increase glulam production capacity at the Sokol PPM by 20%. In 3Q 2020, sales of sawn timber rose by 55.9% year-on-year to 339,300 cu m on the back of the increase in output. Year-on-year growth was also driven by an uneven distribution of revenue in the segment between 3Q and 4Q 2019. KEY EVENTS IN 3Q 2020 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Launch of a new technical powdered lignosulphonates production facility. In August 2020, the Sokol PPM launched a new production facility for technical powdered lignosulphonates, which are used in the production of black carbon for cement manufacturing and road construction, with an annual capacity of 21,000 tonnes. Launch of a new splicing line of glued products. In July 2020, a new splicing line of glued products, with a capacity of 25 cu m per hour, was launched at the Sokol Wood Processing Plant in the Vologda region. The new

