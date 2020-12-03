Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Secures 800 KW Order From Costa Group, Australia's Leading Horticultural Company

The Combined Cooling Heat and Power (CCHP) Application Expected to Improve Energy Efficiency and CO2 Injection Concentration

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has received an order for an 800 kilowatt (kW) Signature Series microturbine for Costa Group, Australia's leading grower, packer and marketer of fresh fruits and vegetables. Optimal Group, Capstone's exclusive distributor in Australia (www.optimalgroup.com.au), secured the order for the unit, which is expected to be commissioned in June 2021.

"Capstone, with strategic partners like Optimal Group, continues its focus on the global energy efficiency markets, which has expanded to 62% of our total business through the six months ended September 30, 2020," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine Corporation. "Capstone's unique microturbine-based energy efficiency products and services combined with our hydrogen initiative are expected to propel our future revenue progression as part of an overall global shift to green energy," concluded Mr. Jamison.

Aerial Photo of the Costa Group's State-of-the-Art Tomato Glasshouse Facility

Located near the New South Wales town of Guyra, the microturbine will be deployed in one of Australia's largest and most advanced tomato glasshouse facilities. Costa Group's state-of-the-art glasshouse technology and growth program puts Costa at the forefront of innovation in sustainable farming practices and sets them apart in the fruit and vegetable industry.

Costa Group sought out an efficient and reliable energy system that required minimal maintenance and was environmentally friendly. They turned to Optimal Group and Capstone's microturbine technology to accommodate their massive plant expansion project. Optimal was able to offer a solution that would meet Costa Group's expanded power needs and provide a more flexible source of power.

Installed in a Quad-Gen application (combined power, heat, cooling and CO2 fertigation) the microturbine configuration will include a specialized heat recovery module (HRM), two co-fired burners and a custom-designed Optimal cooling system. The 800 kW microturbine will be shipped in a five-bay enclosure to accommodate future expansion. The system's inherent modular architecture will allow the customer to increase capacity for an additional 200 kW, up to 1 megawatt (MW).

The microturbine will supply hot water to the glasshouse via a custom two-stage HRM. The first stage will provide high-temperature hot water (85°C/185°F) to the glasshouse heating system. The exhaust will be sent to two hot water boilers as combustion air. The boilers will be fitted with two SAACKE burners, which will utilize the turbine exhaust to fire the burner. The boilers will provide hot water for the glasshouse, while the cooled exhaust will be used for plant CO2 fertigation. To improve the flue distribution, a water cooling system has been included to improve the performance of the flue gas condensers.

Capstone's microturbine technology is an excellent fit for CHP and CO2 fertigation in a greenhouse. Greenhouses usually provide the CO2 to enhance plant growth by using the exhaust from a natural gas boiler. In these applications, the clean exhaust from the microturbine delivers additional value, providing a richer stream of CO2 to the plants while maintaining very low CO, NOx and hydrocarbons.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

