

Ms. Mandy Lo, Associate Director - PR and Communications of Tonghai Financial (center) attended the award ceremony and accepted the award









HONG KONG, Dec 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - China Tonghai International Financial Limited ("Tonghai Financial" or the "Group"), is pleased to announce that it has been supporting partner of 2020 CarbonCare ESG Label and earned The CarbonCare ESG Label granted by CarbonCare InnoLab in recognition of its excellence in the sustainability development and efforts towards a greener future.Tonghai Financial had been playing active role in important environmental issues. The CarbonCare ESG Label signifies the success of the Group's effort in sustaining a green environment, and also a ringing endorsement of the commitment in providing a high standard of Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report for stakeholders. With the theme of "Race to Zero for Sustainable Recovery", CarbonCare Label 2020 aims to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions and investors worldwide for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery after the pandemic. Looking ahead, the Group will respond to the call by promoting environmental conservation in the communities and raising green awareness among its employees, so as to further enhance long term sustainability as well as contribute to the green development of the society.The CarbonCare ESG Label, awarded by CarbonCare InnoLab and certified by Carbon Care Asia, aims to recognise corporations that afford high standards of reporting and credible plans for reporting improvements. The quality of the Label and the integrity of the Protocol are overseen by an expert advisory panel comprising leading academics and professionals in the field of carbon management and sustainable development in Hong Kong.About China Tonghai International Financial LimitedChina Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kongbased financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997 and joined the big family of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 000046.SZ) in 2017. Tonghai Financial is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. The Company continued to provide capital markets services through its representative office or the wholly-owned foreign enterprise in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Dalian, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through its networks of Global Alliance Partners network and Oaklins International.For further information, please contact:China Tonghai International Financial Limited - PR and CommunicationsJane Chan Tel: (852) 2217-2888 Email: jane.chan@tonghaifinancial.comMandy Lo Tel: (852) 2217-2753 Email: mandy.lo@tonghaifinancial.comCharlie Chan Tel: (852) 2217-2504 Email: charlie.chan@tonghaifinancial.comSource: China Tonghai International Financial LimitedCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.