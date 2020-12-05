Please replace the release dated Dec. 1, 2020 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005890/en/

GLOBAL TANK CONTAINER SHIPPING MARKET VALUE TO INCREASE OVER 42 THOUSAND TEU DURING 2020-2024 GROWTH OF SEABORNE TRADE TO DRIVE MARKET IN NEW NORMAL TECHNAVIO

The tank container shipping market is expected to grow by 42.24 thousand TEU, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

The growing seaborne trade is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as increased use of alternate energy sources will hamper growth.

Tank Container Shipping Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-users, the oil and gas segment generated maximum revenue for the market in 2019. This can be attributed to the rising demand for liquid hydrocarbons, crude oil, petrochemicals, and polymer resins across the world. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Tank Container Shipping Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 63% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC will be driven by the rising exploration and production (E&P) activities by oil and gas companies in the region.

China and India are the key markets for tank container shipping in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Bertschi AG

Bulkhaul Ltd.

Den Hartogh Holding BV

Eagletainer Logistics Pte Ltd

Gruber GmbH Co. KG

HOYER GmbH

Intermodal Tank Transport Inc.

NewPort Tank

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd.

Suttons Transport Group Ltd

