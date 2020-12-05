Please replace the release dated December 1, 2020 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005892/en/

TECHNAVIO ESTIMATES THE GLOBAL CONVEYOR SORTING SYSTEMS MARKET TO GROW BY ALMOST 950 MILLION DURING 2020-2024 APAC TO EMERGE AS KEY GROWTH REGION

The conveyor sorting systems market is expected to grow by USD 947.47 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The advantages of conveyor sorting systems is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of implementation will hamper growth.

Conveyor Sorting Systems Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the logistics and transportation segment in 2019. This can be attributed to factors such as the emergence of digitization, new market entrants, new business models, and an increase in initiatives to improve customer experience.

Conveyor Sorting Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC will be driven by the increasing demand for advanced material handling systems in the manufacturing plants.

China and Japan are the key markets for conveyor sorting systems in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

BEUMER Group GmbH Co. KG

Continental AG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Eisenmann SE

FIVES Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Interroll Holding AG

KION GROUP AG

Siemens AG

Toyota Industries Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005892/en/

