GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE POWER WINDOW MOTOR MARKET TO GENERATE 518 MILLION REVENUE DURING 2020-2024 59% GROWTH TO ORIGINATE FROM APAC TECHNAVIO

The automotive power window motor market is expected to grow by USD 518.04 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of the power window system is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high chances of power window motor malfunctioning will hamper growth.

Automotive Power Window Motor Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the passenger car segment generated maximum revenue to the market in 2019. This can be attributed to the introduction of the power window system as a standard feature in entry and mid-segment vehicles. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Automotive Power Window Motor Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 59% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the adoption of advanced automobile safety systems such as power window system and the introduction of safety and convenience features in mid-level and entry-level vehicles.

China, Japan, and India are the key markets for automotive power window motor in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE Co. KG

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

Inteva Products LLC

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Mitsuba Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

