View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005849/en/

GLOBAL WIND TURBINE GENERATOR MARKET SIZE TO INCREASE BY 7.22 BILLION DURING 2020-2024 BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN FOR NEW NORMAL TECHNAVIO

The wind turbine generator market is expected to grow by USD 7.22 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The rise in wind energy consumption is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as competition from fossil fuels will hamper growth.

Wind Turbine Generator Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the onshore segment led the market in 2019. The segment is driven by the declining cost of power generation across the globe. Besides, onshore projects require lower capital requirements compared with offshore projects, which is also contributing to the segment growth. The market in the segment will be significant over the forecast period

Wind Turbine Generator Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 57% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The increased focus on renewable energy such as wind power generation is one of the key factors driving the market growth in APAC.

China and India are the key markets for wind turbine generators in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Alxion

AVANTIS Energy Group

Bora Energy

General Electric Co.

SANY Group Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Vestas Wind System AS

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

