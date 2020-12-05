Please replace the release dated December 1, 2020 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.
View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005849/en/
GLOBAL WIND TURBINE GENERATOR MARKET SIZE TO INCREASE BY 7.22 BILLION DURING 2020-2024 BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN FOR NEW NORMAL TECHNAVIO
The wind turbine generator market is expected to grow by USD 7.22 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The rise in wind energy consumption is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as competition from fossil fuels will hamper growth.
Wind Turbine Generator Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the onshore segment led the market in 2019. The segment is driven by the declining cost of power generation across the globe. Besides, onshore projects require lower capital requirements compared with offshore projects, which is also contributing to the segment growth. The market in the segment will be significant over the forecast period
Wind Turbine Generator Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 57% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The increased focus on renewable energy such as wind power generation is one of the key factors driving the market growth in APAC.
China and India are the key markets for wind turbine generators in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- ABB Ltd.
- Alxion
- AVANTIS Energy Group
- Bora Energy
- General Electric Co.
- SANY Group Co. Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.
- Suzlon Energy Ltd.
- Vestas Wind System AS
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
