GLOBAL CALL CENTER OUTSOURCING MARKET TECHNAVIO PREDICTS 13.67 BILLION GROWTH DURING 2020-2024
The call center outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 13.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The increasing use of RPA in call centers is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as security threats will hamper growth.
Call Center Outsourcing Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the IT and telecom segment generated maximum revenue in 2019. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing technological advances, considerable growth in data traffic, and the rising demand from consumers for digital communication and content worldwide. The growth of the market in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Call Center Outsourcing Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the presence of many organizations that provide BPO services and the introduction of new business process outsourcing (BPO) policies by regional governments to create large-scale employment are fostering the growth of the market in APAC.
India is the key market for call center outsourcing services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Atento SA
- Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA
- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
- Sitel Group
- StarTek Inc.
- Sykes Enterprises Inc.
- SYNNEX Corp.
- Teleperformance SE
- Transcom Holding AB
- TTEC Holdings Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
