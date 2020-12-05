Please replace the release dated Dec. 1, 2020 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005833/en/

GLOBAL CALL CENTER OUTSOURCING MARKET TECHNAVIO PREDICTS 13.67 BILLION GROWTH DURING 2020-2024

The call center outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 13.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of RPA in call centers is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as security threats will hamper growth.

Call Center Outsourcing Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the IT and telecom segment generated maximum revenue in 2019. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing technological advances, considerable growth in data traffic, and the rising demand from consumers for digital communication and content worldwide. The growth of the market in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Call Center Outsourcing Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the presence of many organizations that provide BPO services and the introduction of new business process outsourcing (BPO) policies by regional governments to create large-scale employment are fostering the growth of the market in APAC.

India is the key market for call center outsourcing services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Atento SA

Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

Sitel Group

StarTek Inc.

Sykes Enterprises Inc.

SYNNEX Corp.

Teleperformance SE

Transcom Holding AB

TTEC Holdings Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

IT and telecom Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

