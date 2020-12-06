Wienerberger: The Wienerberger Group has made real headway in further improving the sustainability of its operations in the last twelve months. The latest rating by EcoVadis, a leading international provider of business sustainability ratings (ESG Ratings), shows the company has achieved significant progress in all evaluation areas. In recognition of these advances, EcoVadis has raised the rating to silver from bronze. Wienerberger ranked higher than the industry average in all areas of the EcoVadis sustainability assessment.Wienerberger: weekly performance: 4.06% Vienna Stock Exchange: For the fourth time, the Vienna Stock Exchange invited 4,000 industry representatives to vote for the stock market taboo word of the year. This year's decision was clearly made in favour of ...

