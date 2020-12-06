DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Personnel
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Luxembourg, 6 December 2020
CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
CPI Property Group ("CPIPG" or the "Group"), the leading owner of real estate in Berlin, Prague and Warsaw hereby announces changes to the Group's board of directors.
As CPIPG grew in scale and reputation, Mr. Vitek hired professionals to manage the Group. Mr. Vitek and his wife Marie remained members of the board of directors and fully supported measures to strengthen corporate governance and increase board independence. Over time, Mr. and Mrs. Vitek participated less actively in board meetings and administration.
Mr. Vitek will celebrate his 50th birthday in January and recently suffered the death of his father. In commemoration of these events, Mr. and Mrs. Vitek decided to retire from the board of directors of CPIPG today, with immediate effect. Mr. Vitek also retired from the board of CPIPG's subsidiary, Remontees Mecaniques Crans-Montana Aminona (CMA) in June 2020.
Mr. Vitek will retain clear majority ownership of CPIPG and expects the Group to be family-owned for generations to come.
"Out of the remnants of socialism in the 1990s, Radovan Vitek built a world-class company," said Edward Hughes, Chairman of CPIPG. "On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Radovan for his long-term vision, enthusiasm and infinite commitment to CPIPG."
New Independent Member of the Board
"Jonathan has extensive experience in commercial real estate," said Martin Nemecek, CEO of CPIPG. "The board of directors looks forward to Jonathan's wisdom and active participation as we chart the path forward for our highly successful company."
Board Composition
For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
For further information please contact:
INVESTORS
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
MEDIA/PR
Kirchhoff Consult AG
06.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1153081
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1153081 06.12.2020