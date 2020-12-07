Codebase Ventures Inc.: Codebase to Host Investor Call Featuring Arcology Blockchain Founder, Mr. Laurent Zhang

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is excited to announce that Mr. Laurent Zhang, Founder of the Company's holding, Arcology, a cluster-computing powered AI blockchain ecosystem with unlimited scalability, will be featured in an investor call on Thursday, December 10th at 10 am Pacific, 1 pm Eastern.

The call will cover the recent results of Arcology's Testnet 1.0 through to the potential Arcology Network coin offering. In addition to questions received to date from investors interested in Arcology's progress, investors are invited to send questions to Codebase's investor relations email address ir@codebase.ventures in advance of the call, the Company will select the most requested topics for Mr. Zhang to address.

You are invited to Codebase Ventures Inc.'s Zoom webinar.

When: Dec 10, 2020 10:00 AM Pacific Time, 1:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Codebase Ventures Investor Call with Arcology Founder Mr. Laurent Zhang

Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Lb26ZmoWTqaM55q4PmJlHg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For more information on Arcology, please visit the website at https://arcology.network/

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. invests early in great ideas in sectors that have significant upside. We seek the innovators who are establishing tomorrow's standards. We invest early, supporting those innovators and helping to take their ideas to market.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "intends," "targets," "aims," "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

