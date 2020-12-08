VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview", "Company") (TSXV:DBG)(OTC PINK:DBLVF)(FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new zone of mineralization at its 100% owned Hat gold rich copper porphyry property located in the "Golden Triangle" of northwestern British Columbia. Drill hole H-037 is the first hole drilled into a previously untested IP Chargeability target; preliminary core observations including similar mineral and alteration assemblage, suggest that it potentially could be a significant extension of the Lisle Zone that has been the focus of all recent exploration. The new area of interest has been partially defined by historic and most recent 3D induced polarization surveys and, pending better definition by drilling and surveys for its metallic content and size parameters, has been designated the "O Zone".

Drill hole H-037 is located as follows: collar: UTM Zone 9, 346,567E, 6,453,758N; inclination - 60°

, Azimuth 290 °; final length 750.1 metres and extends 375 m laterally and 650 m vertically and it is collared 1460 metres west of the apparent center of the Lisle Zone which has extended the exploration domain to approximately 2050 metres.

Core is being processed on site with sawn half-core samples forwarded directly to an accredited independent analytical laboratory and remaining half-core retained for future reference. Core handling procedures observe QA/QC standards, including chain of custody and transfer by bonded carriers. Laboratory methods employ routine sample preparation, and insertion of certified standards, blanks and replicate samples in each batch. Assay results will be reported when received and verified. Core information will be added to the database and used in planning future property work including drilling and technical surveys.

"O Zone" Characteristics

- Sulphide mineralization throughout

- Mineral assemblage includes Chalcopyrite, Magnetite, Pyrite, Quartz and possibly Chalcocite

- Porphyry-style sulphide and rock alteration suites

- High silica (Quartz) content in stockwork veins and in fractures - a significant difference from Lisle Zone

Fracture filled and Disseminated Chalcopyrite with Quartz veins in Pyroxenite

Massive and disseminated Chalcopyrite

Mr. Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO, comments that "We are hopeful that this new mineral zone will become an important addition to the gold and copper endowment of the Hat property. The mineralization footprint has been significantly extended to the west and our confidence in the 3D deep-penetrating induced polarization geophysical method will be boosted."

Drawing 1 is a vertical section that illustrates drill hole H-037 and the chargeability anomaly.

Drawing 2 is a plan view of the property that illustrates IP anomalies and all drill holes.

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder of the company.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

SOURCE: Doubleview Gold Corp.



