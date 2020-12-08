Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced their financing partner, RevoltTOKEN has indicated making a major progress breakthrough and is now one big step closer to launching a planned $100 million ICO. RevoltTOKEN has scheduled an update to reveal the breakthrough on Friday, this week, December 11th.

For more information and to stay up to date on RevoltTOKEN's latest developments, please visit www.revolttoken.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69751