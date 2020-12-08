In collaboration with Tampnet, Nasdaq offers a Fiber Express Connect service between London and Stockholm. Tampnet's low latency fiber route between Interxion LON1 London and Nasdaq Stockholm at 19.8ms continues as the best route today in the market serving clients with high capacity and low latency requirements. On March 1st, 2021, Tampnet will offer a sub-19.6ms optimized latency to existing clients subscribing to the service. To further improve the service offering Nasdaq now provides month to month terms and waived installation fees for the Fiber Express Connect service. If you already utilize this route today, you can easily sign up for the service with Nasdaq and keep your existing setup as is to minimize the technical impact. If you have any questions or do want further information, please reach out to: Richard Gaudy Client Access Services Europe richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6103 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=812348