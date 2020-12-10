DJ TUI AG: ACS-Annual Financial Report - Part 2

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS TUI Group - financial highlights € million 2020 2019 Var. in % adjusted Revenue 7,943.7 18,928.1 - 58.0 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17) 1 Hotels & Resorts - 399.6 451.8 n. a. Cruises - 322.8 366.0 n. a. TUI Musement - 114.6 55.7 n. a. Holiday Experiences - 837.0 873.5 n. a. Northern Region - 975.1 58.5 n. a. Central Region - 619.8 101.9 n. a. Western Region - 440.8 - 28.6 n. a. Markets & Airlines - 2,035.7 131.8 n. a. All other segments - 160.2 - 111.8 - 43.3 TUI Group - 3,032.8 893.5 n. a. Underlying EBITDA (IAS 17) 2 - 2,242.6 1,359.5 n. a. Underlying EBIT (IFRS 16) - 2,997.0 893.5 n. a. EBIT (IFRS 16) 1 - 2,927.4 768.7 n. a. Underlying EBITDA (IFRS 16) - 1,615.0 1,359.5 n. a. EBITDA (IFRS 16) 2 - 1,355.0 1,277.5 n. a. Group loss - 3,139.1 532.1 n. a. Earnings per share€ - 5.34 0.71 n. a. Net capex and investment - 149.3 1,118.4 n. a. Equity ratio (30 Sept) 3% 1.4 25.7 - 24.3 Net financial position (30 Sept) - 6,420.9 - 909.7 - 605.8 Employees (30 Sept) 48,330 71,473 - 32.4 Due to rounding, some of the figures may not add up precisely to the stated totals, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. This Annual Report 2020 of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020. TUI Group applied IFRS 16 from 1 October 2019. Prior year figures were not adjusted. Please refer to page 154 for the Restatement of comparative periods. In FY 2020, underlying EBIT is also adjusted for the earnings effect of IFRS 16 ('underlying EBIT (IAS 17)') as part of internal reporting in order to facili-tate year-on-year comparability. Accordingly, adjusted EBIT (IAS 17) represents the segment performance measure within the meaning of IFRS 8. 1 We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. For further details please see page 29 2 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-downs of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets. 3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. Interview with Friedrich Joussen »TUI was in robust health before the crisis, and after the crisis we will be in robust health again.« It was going to be a record year. But then COVID-19 rocked the world as we know it - and brought tourism to a standstill. In this interview, CEO Fritz Joussen doesn't just describe what the crisis has meant for TUI. He also reveals how the Group is preparing for a different world after the pandemic and reaping the benefits of decisions taken long before the crisis. Mr Joussen, 2020 has tested TUI in ways nobody could have imagined. And it all began so well . Yes, we really were on course for a record year. We went into financial year 2020 stronger than ever before. TUI had never taken so many bookings in January in the company's entire history, 14 per cent more than the previous year. And in February the trend was unbroken. Then came the shutdown on 16 March . . like slamming on the brake in the middle of a motorway. TUI's sales hit zero virtually overnight. Suddenly we had to tackle three crises at once. First, we had about 200,000 holiday-makers and 2,000 employees out in the destinations who had to be brought back when the shutdown caught them by surprise. From every corner of the globe, sometimes under difficult conditions. Parallel to that we had to suspend operations and cut costs as quickly as possible - within a few weeks we reduced our cash costs by more than 70 per cent, and at the same time we had to refund the deposits for cancelled holidays. And thirdly, our survival depended on applying to the German government immediately for bridging loans, which were promptly approved. Could you sleep at all? They were long days and short nights. It was crucial at that point to convince the government that they would be saving a fundamentally healthy company that would be able to repay the loans plus interest. Because TUI is exactly that: a picture of good health and the market leader in a growth sector that will stay intact over the long term. The media and the public were asking whether TUI is relevant to the system. Is it? We are a global market leader with German roots. Looking around Europe, we can say that TUI plays a stabilising role in Southern Europe, and in Northern Africa too, with investment, infrastructure and jobs. In some countries tourism contributes over 20 per cent to the gross domestic product. Where there is tourism, everything fares better, from education to health care. We need to preserve that stability and TUI is making a substantial contribution towards that. Are holidays too risky in a pandemic? No, people can travel safely even in a pandemic! The overwhelming majority of travellers returning with a COVID-19 infection weren't ordinary tourists, but people who had been visiting friends and family abroad. After the shutdown in March, we very quickly devised an all-round hygiene strategy to be equipped for the relaunch. Even today, we have only seen a few cases of COVID-19 in our "TUI ecosystem" - meaning flights, transfers, hotels, cruises, activities. The seven-day incidence among our customers was way below 1 in 100,000. Statistically, travelling with TUI is much safer than a family celebration or commuting to work every day. We showed that holidays in hotels and on cruise liners can be safe and yet relaxing. Holidays aren't decisive, but how people behave. That is as true on holiday as it is at home. When will you restore last year's levels? People want to travel. COVID-19 hasn't changed that. 2021 will be a transition year, but the summer bookings so far have been very encouraging. We are still taking things as they come, but as it stands now - and depending on how the travel restrictions pan out - I am assuming our business will return to normal in 2022. Besides, package holidays are very popular compared with individual travel. They offer maximum safety and reliability, and all from a one-stop shop. TUI will be paying back loans for a long time . We are getting ready for that. TUI will be leaner, faster and more efficient. In the long run that makes us more profitable. But we are also getting ready for a different world after the pandemic: COVID-19 has sped up so many changes, digitalisation is advancing apace. Customers increasingly purchase online, there is also a growing readiness to let a smart app take care of their needs. We are accelerating our digitalisation, revamping the firm for the future. We will come out more digital and at the same time better. On the cost side we have set a medium-term savings target of more than 300 million euros. We are also trimming investments in hotels and cruises. Does that mean switching from asset right to asset light? The differentiation and brand experience are delivered by our products, our ships and our hotels, but also our colleagues in sales and in the destinations. The quality of a hotel or a ship is key to our customers' holiday experience. That is what TUI is all about. It's reflected in brands like Riu, Robinson, TUI Blue and TUI Cruises. But to control the brand, the service and the distribution, we don't necessarily have to own the hotel building or the cruise liner. Of course we review our hotel portfolio constantly. There will be no hasty fire sales. But we do own attractive assets and there are some sound options that fit well with the strategy we announced in December 2019 for investing less in hotel properties and new vessels, and instead operating them ourselves or with partners. It's another story where hotel capacity is in short supply, like in the Cape Verde Islands or in new destinations. There we need our own hotels because there aren't any others to meet the quality we expect of our brand. That strategy hasn't changed at all. At Hapag-Lloyd Cruises you have already gone down the partnership route. Exactly. Selling Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to TUI Cruises, our joint venture with Royal Caribbean, is an extremely attractive move. We completed the sale, as planned, in early July 2020. In the medium term, the synergies from integration will more than compensate for the fact that we now only own half a stake and receive half the profits. TUI Musement is another important pillar in the digital growth strategy. What plans do you have for that segment? TUI Musement will speed up our digital transformation even more. The focus in future will be on the world's leading online platform for activities and excursions. This segment will form a strategic core of company operations. The activities market is worth 160 billion euros. That makes it the third largest market in tourism after hotels and airlines, even bigger than cruises. However, it is also extremely fragmented. There are hundreds of thousands of service providers. And practically no digitalisation. That is where our platform comes in. We bring TUI's 21 million customers and the providers together. As part of our strategic partnership with Booking.com, millions

