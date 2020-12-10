Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI's (ROVI's) recent capital markets day (CMD) highlighted the strong positioning of its three key franchises. Combined unit sales of Becat and Hibor have now overtaken incumbent Clexane sales, establishing ROVI as a leader in low molecular weight heparins (LMWHs). The US DORIA (risperidone ISM) NDA has been filed for schizophrenia. Near-term inflection points include DORIA EU approval and launch (2021e). The COVID-19 opportunity has led to a significant rally in the shares, since Moderna reported primary efficacy data on its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273). ROVI has signed a deal to provide finished mRNA-1273 vaccine for supply ex US; this is a strong validation of its prefilled syringe fill and finish capabilities. We value ROVI at €1.86bn.

