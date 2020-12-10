DJ EQS-News: CCBI initiated coverage on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) at Outperform with a target price of US$10.10

EQS-News / 10/12/2020 / 19:44 UTC+8 CCBI initiated coverage on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) at Outperform with a target price of US$10.10 CCBl initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) at Outperform with a target price of US$10.10 on 8 December 2020, representing an upside of 40.5% from the same day closing price of US$7.19. Driven by the rising popularity of performance-based marketing solutions particularly within the retail space, CCBI particularly likes iClick's strong content distribution channels (126k mobile apps and 2.2m websites) and diversified marketing solutions, and sees it as one of the key beneficiaries of the post-pandemic rebound in the Key Account ads industry in China. Comparing to the prevailing SMEs focus among peers, CCBI believes iClick's unique KA-focus positioning has enabled it to maintain a high customer retention rate, which gives the Company advantages in related cost control and in turn, yielding a stable, cash cow performance from its Marketing Solution business. Regarding its SaaS-based data-driven enterprise solutions, CCBI sees it as an emerging yet important segment capable of propelling future strategic business expansion. The value-added services, which include online and offline customer data collection, data management and analysis, and CRM and decision-making improvement, allow iClick to strengthen its relationship with clients beyond online marketing services, while acquiring new clients in new retail, online education, real estate and other sectors. CCBI also points out its M&A strategy and intention to strengthen its competitiveness and explore overseas markets, as new attempts to seize the opportunity from rising demand for smart retail solutions. Supported by its strong content distribution channels, diversified marketing solutions and rising SaaS-based enterprise solutions business, CCBI estimates a 129% net profit CAGR in FY20-22F. The target price of US$10.10 is based on SOTP valuation, with US$1.90 for marketing solutions based on 15x FY22F non-GAAP earnings, and US$8.20 for enterprise solutions based on 8x price-to-sales. Initiation Reports in 2020 ? 14 October 2020/ ICBCI/ Outperform/ TP:US$9.90 ? 28 September 2020/ China Renaissance/ Buy/ TP:US$12.89 ? 27 January 2020, Alliance Global Partners/ Buy/ TP: US$8.50 (latest update on 25 November 2020 with TP:US$12.00) Other Coverage ? 25 November 2020/ The Benchmark Company/ Buy/ TP:US$13.00 ? 24 November 2020/ Roth Capital/ Buy/ TP:US$10.50 ? 11 August 2020/ Jefferies/ Buy/ TP:US$10.20 ? 26 November 2020/ Essence International/ Buy/ TP:US$14.66 File: CCBI initiated coverage on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) at Outperform with a target price of US$10.10 [1] 10/12/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=47f653acedd592ac416a473f68ccab70&application_id=1154317&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2020 06:44 ET (11:44 GMT)