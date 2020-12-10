Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

NEXSTREAMING ANNOUNCES NEXPLAYER BECOMES A UNITY VERIFIED SOLUTIONS PARTNER

NexStreaming announced today that it is now a Unity Verified Solutions Partner. Being a Verified Solutions Partner means NexStreaming's SDK, NexPlayer, the leading player SDK for premium video apps, has been verified by Unity to ensure its SDK is optimized for the latest version of the Unity editor, providing a seamless experience for Unity developers.

NexPlayer offers many functionalities such as high-quality HLS and DASH streaming across all Android and iOS devices, subtitles, ad insertion, and content protection using Widevine Digital Rights Management (DRM).

As a Unity Verified Solutions Partner, NexPlayer enables its users to easily update and deliver video content to players by simply changing the source URL. NexPlayer supports Windows, Mac, Android, as well as iOS and will be available on WebGL in Q1 2021.

Carlos Lucas, CEO of NexStreaming said: "From the beginning, NexPlayer has been a multiscreen player, supporting platforms like Android, iOS, Tizen, WebOS, Xbox, PlayStation, and HTML5. Becoming a Unity Verified Solutions Partner allows us to be integrated into the most popular gaming apps. We are very excited to support the Unity community."

See more technical details in the Nexplayer GitHub: https://github.com/NexPlayer/NexPlayer_Unity_Plugin

About NexPlayer

NexPlayer is the leading multiscreen player SDK for premium video services, integrated inside the apps of ATT, Sky, Turner, BT or TVB. It is fully customizable and available for Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS Smart TVs, Android iOS apps as well as HTML5 browsers. For more information: www.nexplayersdk.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005137/en/

Contacts:

Allie Williams

Allie.williams@nexplayer.com