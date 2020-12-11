COIN Hodl Inc.: COIN Hodl Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Incentive Stock Options to Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / COIN Hodl Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:COIN) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 9, 2020 (the "Meeting").

The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on at the Meeting, all of which were approved: (i) a special resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company ("Board") at three; (ii) a special resolution to authorize the Board to set the number of directors from time to time within the minimum and maximum number of directors set forth in the articles of the Company; (iii) elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing gear; and (iv) appoint MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting, being Ben Cubitt, Josh Crumb, and Justin Oliver, will hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company, or until their earlier resignation or removal.

Further information with respect to the matters considered at the Meeting can be found in the management information circular dated November 5, 2020, which is available under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 1,200,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to the directors of the Company to purchase Common Shares. The grants of Options were issued pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's share option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.26 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About COIN Hodl

The Company is among the first vehicles listed on a major exchange to offer exposure to multiple digital currencies. The Company's main objective is to generate returns by investing in the major cryptocurrencies. It provides this exposure to retail and institutional investors in a secure, cost effective, and transparent way.

