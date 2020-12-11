KBC Groep: KBC Group: KBC report on the 2020 Autumn EBA Transparency Exercise

Press Release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*
Brussels, 11 December 2020 - after trading hours
KBC report on the 2020 Autumn EBA Transparency Exercise
KBC notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the publication of the EU-wide Transparency Exercise.
The information of this 2020 Autumn EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 31 March 2020 and 30 June 2020. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:
- Key Metrics
- Leverage ratio
- Capital
- Risk exposure amounts
- P&L
- Total Assets: fair value and impairment distribution
- Liabilities
- Market Risk
- Credit Risk
- General governments exposures
- Performing and Non-Performing Exposures
- Forborne Exposures
- Loans and advances to non-financial corporations
- Covid-19
The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting frameworkwww.eba.europa.eu.
The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank's other published information.
|* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.
|
Attachment
- 20201211-pb-EBA-TRP-exercise-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/90c11884-3834-4de0-a000-b5451f86f893)