WKN: 854943 ISIN: BE0003565737 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2020 | 18:17
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: KBC Group: KBC report on the 2020 Autumn EBA Transparency Exercise

Press Release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 11 December 2020 - after trading hours

KBC report on the 2020 Autumn EBA Transparency Exercise

KBC notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the publication of the EU-wide Transparency Exercise.

The information of this 2020 Autumn EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 31 March 2020 and 30 June 2020. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

  • Key Metrics
  • Leverage ratio
  • Capital
  • Risk exposure amounts
  • P&L
  • Total Assets: fair value and impairment distribution
  • Liabilities
  • Market Risk
  • Credit Risk
  • General governments exposures
  • Performing and Non-Performing Exposures
  • Forborne Exposures
  • Loans and advances to non-financial corporations
  • Covid-19

The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting frameworkwww.eba.europa.eu.

The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank's other published information.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations, KBC Group
Tel. +32 2 429 35 73, E-mail: IR4U@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
Tel. +32 2 429 85 45, E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.



KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels



Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager

CorporateCommunication /Spokesperson

Tel. +32 2 429 85 45

Press Office

Tel. +32 2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens

Tel. +32 2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer

Tel. +32 2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé



E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)

KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com (http://www.kbc.com/) or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group (http://www.twitter.com/kbc_group)
Stay up-to-date on all innovative solutions (https://www.kbc.com/en/newsroom/innovation/innovation-2020.html?zone=topnav)

Attachment

  • 20201211-pb-EBA-TRP-exercise-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/90c11884-3834-4de0-a000-b5451f86f893)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
