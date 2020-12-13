OMV: Maersk Drilling has been awarded a one-well contract from OMV (Norge) AS for the low-emission jack-up rig Maersk Integrator. In direct continuation of its previously announced work scope, the rig will drill one exploration well in the Ommadawn prospect in PL 970 offshore Norway. The contract is expected to commence in mid-2021, with an estimated duration of 52 days. The firm contract value is approximately USD 14.3 mn, including mobilisation, but excluding integrated services provided and potential performance bonuses. The contract further includes an option to add approximately 28 days of well testing.OMV: weekly performance: 2.34% Raiffeisen Bank International: Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has securitized a loan portfolio worth Euro 3.3 bn. The portfolio consists of ...

