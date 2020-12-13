Raiffeisen: Sova Capital, the London-based broker known for its emerging markets capabilities, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the banking business of Posojilnica Bank eGen (Poso Bank). Poso Bank is a member of the Raiffeisen Banking Group of cooperative banks in Austria. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2021 following approval by the Austrian regulatory authority, the Federal Markets Authority (FMA). The acquisition of an Austrian credit institution will give Sova Capital a direct presence in the European Union, giving Sova Capital and its clients additional flexibility in the post-Brexit era. Sova plans to expand its business lines following the transaction, which adds commercial and retail banking to the firm's already ...

