Mayr-Melnhof: Mayr-Melnhof Group has agreed to acquire Kotkamills Group Oyj from its shareholders for an Enterprise Value of around Euro 425 mn, representing ca. 7.8x LTM EBITDA. The addition of Kotkamills will grow MMK's position in the attractive virgin fiber based cartonboard (FBB) and Food Service Board (FSB) market, complementing its established position in recycled fiber based board. The proposed transaction will be immediately accretive to earnings. Kotkamills employs about 500 people and generates an LTM EBITDA of ca. Euro 55 mn on sales of ca. Euro 380 mn.Mayr-Melnhof: weekly performance: 6.03%

