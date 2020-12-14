EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company
?????? ????????? ?????????????? ??????? ?????? ??????? ??????? 2020 ????
??????, ?????? - 14 ??????? 2020 ?. - ????????????? («????????»), ??????? ????????????? ? ????????? ???????????? ????????? ? ?????????????????????? ?????? ?? ??????? ?????, ???? ?? ???????????? ?????????????? ?????????????????? ?????, ???? ????????? ?????????? ????????? ?????? Cbonds Awards 2020.
?????? ???????? ????????? ?? ????????????? ????? ??-04 ?? 10 ???? ???. ??? ??????? ?????????? ??????????? ?????? ??????? ?????????? ?????????? ? ??????????? ? 2020 ????.
??????? ???????, ???. ???????????? ????????? ?? ???????? ? ????????? ????????, ???????:
«?? ???????????? ?????????? ????? ?? ????? ??????? ?????? ?????? ???????. ??? ? ???? ???????????? ????? ?????? ????? ???????? ????? ??????? ????? ??? ? ??? ????, ??? ???????????? ??????? ??????????????? ?????????? ? ???????? ??? ? ????????? ? ???????????????? ????????».
? ???? ???? ??? ??? ?????? ??????? ?????????????? ?? ?????????? ?????. ????? ???????? ????? ??????????? ????????????? ?????? TXF ? ????????? «?????? ???? ?? ?????????????? ????????????????? ? ???????????????? ??????? ? ????????? ???????? ???????».
???????? ??? ??????????
????? ????????
E: ir@metalloinvest.com
?: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ???. 7243
???????? ??? ???
????? ??????
E: pr@metalloinvest.com
?: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ???. 7629
?????????:
???????? ????????? ????? ??-04 ?? ????? 10 ???? ???. ???? ????????? ?? ???????? ???????? 12 ??????? 2020 ?. ?????? ?????? ??????????? ? ??????? 6,55% ??????? ?? ???? 6 ??? ??? ????????????? ??????????? ????????? 6,70-6,85% ???????.
?????????? ?? ???????? ????????? ????? ??????????????? ?????????????? (PXF-2019/2) ?? ????? 200 ??? ???? ???? ????????? ? ????? 2019 ?. ? 7 ?????????????? ??????????? ???????????. ???? ??????? ?? ????????? - 6,5 ??? ???? ????????? ??? ??????????????? ??????????????, ?????-???? ????????????? ????????? ?? ????????????? ??????.
????????????? - ??????? ????????????? ? ????????? ???????????? ????????? ? ?????????????????????? ?????? (???) ?? ??????? ?????, ???? ?? ???????????? ?????????????? ?????????????????? ?????. ???????? ???????? ??????? ?? ???????? ? ???? ???????????? ???????? ???????? ???? ? ????? ???? ?? ????? ?????? ??????????? ????????????? ???????????? ???. 100% ????? ?????????????? ?????????????? ??? «?? ?????», ???????? ???????????? ???????? ???????? ?????? ??????? (49%).
