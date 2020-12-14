DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: AUDITED FINAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2020

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: AUDITED FINAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2020 14-Dec-2020 / 16:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 December 2020 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") AUDITED FINAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2020 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I hereby present the financial results for the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020. The Company is an active investor primarily in junior natural resources companies. The Company made a profit for the year of GBP75,050 for the year, compared to a pre-tax loss of GBP35,376 in the prior year. The Company will not be paying a dividend at this stage (2019: GBPNil). Cash and cash equivalents as at the year end of 31 March 2020 were GBP19,868 (2019: GBP46,745). Interest has recently resumed in exploration companies and we are generally pleased with performance and are working on a number of new projects to continue to add value to the portfolio. We are particularly excited about a new Africa-focused copper and gold exploration company where we will be a founder shareholder and where we plan to float such company on a stock exchange in 2021. We hold cash at bank today of GBP84,000 though we will be investing some of these funds in a further gold exploration company with interests in Brazil. We currently hold stakes in the following entities: · Bermele plc (LSE:BERM) · Block Energy plc (AIM: BLOE) · Brazil Tungsten Holdings Limited · Copper Bay Limited · Elephant Oil Limited · Impact Oil & Gas Limited · Mafula Energy Limited · MedGold Resources Corp (TSXV:MED) · Minergy Limited · New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited (trading as T5) · Predator Oil & Gas Holdings plc (LSE:PRD) · Rift Resources Limited · Royal Road Minerals Limited (previously Tigris Resources) (TSXV:RYR) · TAG Oil (TSX:TAO) · Trigon Metals Inc (TSXV:TM) The Board of Directors will continue to introduce further equity positions to the Company to enable additional diversification of the portfolio. It is anticipated that these will continue to be primarily within the natural resources sector. A General Meeting will be called shortly for which a further announcement will be made and the notice of GM will be available on the Company's website, together with the audited report and accounts. Brian Rowbotham Non-Executive Chairman 14 December 2020 The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4444 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STRATEGIC REPORT YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 The Directors of the Company present their Strategic Report on the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020. Principal Activities and Review of the Business The principal activity of the Company is to invest in companies, or assets, in the natural resources sector. The Company has continued in this activity, managing the investments, as detailed in the Chairman's Statement. The Company will continue to seek to make investments primarily within this sector but the Directors will review other opportunities as they arise. Financial Review The profit for this year before taxation was GBP75,050 (2019: loss of GBP35,376). Cash in the bank at the end of March 2020 was GBP19,868 (2019: GBP46,745). ********************************************************************** The Directors consider the results for the year to be satisfactory. Key Performance Indictors ("KPI's") The Directors consider the following to be the KPIs of the business: 2020 2019 % GBP GBP Increase/ (Decrease) Valuation of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 913,213 770,235 18.5% Cash 19,868 46,745 (57.5%) The company performed in line with expectations. Principal Risks and Uncertainties The principal risks and uncertainties lie in the investments the Company holds. The nature of the natural resource sector means that returns are uncertain and resources may be unviable to extract. The Directors seek to mitigate this risk by monitoring the performance of the companies in which it holds investments so they can take action accordingly. Given the nature of the business and activity of the Company, the Directors believe that the Company is exposed to the following risks: Liquidity risk The Company's continued future operations depend on the ability to hold sufficient working capital to be able to meet its financial obligations. The Directors are confident that there is adequate funding to finance future immediate working capital requirements. Financial Risk Management The Company's principal financial instruments comprise financial assets at fair value through profit and loss, other payables and cash and cash equivalents. No bank loans or other financing arrangements have been required. No borrowings have been required to finance working capital. Therefore, the Company's exposure to credit risk, liquidity risk and market risk is not deemed significant. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STRATEGIC REPORT YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 Political and country risk - including EU Referendum The Company holds investments whose operations are based in a number of locations worldwide, some of which have a history of political uncertainty. The Directors routinely monitor political and regulatory developments in its countries of interest, in particular those developments which may indicate a movement in fair value to financial assets through profit and loss. The Company is quoted in the United Kingdom (UK) and operates in the UK and European Union (EU). As a result of the Referendum, the Company may be subject to the impact of the UK leaving the European Union. As a result, given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the situation the Company is monitoring matters and seeking advice as to how to mitigate the risks arising. Section 172 Statement Section 172 (1) of the Companies Act obliges the Directors to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of the Company's members as a whole. This section specifies that the Directors must act in good faith when promoting the success of the Company and in doing so have regard (amongst other things) to: a) the likely consequences of any decision in the long term, b) the interests of the Company's employees, c) the need to foster the Company's business relationship with suppliers, customers and others, d) the impact of the Company's operations on the community and environment, e) the desirability of the Company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct, and f) the need to act fairly as between members of the Company. The Board of Directors is collectively responsible for formulating the Company's strategy, which is to invest in businesses where prospects appear to be exceptional and deliver growth to its shareholders. Some key decisions were taken by the Board since April 2019 which were aimed to deliver on this strategy, being the point in time when the Board invests and disposes in its key investments throughout the year, and which Company's to invest in. The Board places equal importance on all shareholders and strives for transparent and effective external communications, within the regulatory confines of a listed company. The primary communication tool for regulatory matters and matters of material substance is through the Regulatory News Service, ("RNS"). We also provide an environment where shareholders can interact with the Board and management, ask questions and raise their concerns. The Directors believe they have acted in the way they consider most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole, as required by Section 172 (1) of the Companies Act 2006. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 Supplier Payment Policy Whilst there is no formal code or standard, it is Company policy to settle terms of payment with creditors when agreeing the terms of each transaction and to abide by the creditors' terms of payment. There are no creditors subject to special arrangements outside of suppliers' terms and conditions. Provision of Information to Auditor The Directors at the time when this Directors' Report is approved have confirmed that: · so far as each Director is aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's auditor is unaware, and · each Director has taken all the steps that ought to have been taken as Directors in order to be aware of any information needed by the Company's auditor in connection with preparing its report and to establish that the Company's auditor is aware of that information. Going concern Accounting standards require the Directors to consider the appropriateness of the going concern basis when preparing the financial statements. The

