14 December 2020 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") AUDITED FINAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2020 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I hereby present the financial results for the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020. The Company is an active investor primarily in junior natural resources companies. The Company made a profit for the year of GBP75,050 for the year, compared to a pre-tax loss of GBP35,376 in the prior year. The Company will not be paying a dividend at this stage (2019: GBPNil). Cash and cash equivalents as at the year end of 31 March 2020 were GBP19,868 (2019: GBP46,745). Interest has recently resumed in exploration companies and we are generally pleased with performance and are working on a number of new projects to continue to add value to the portfolio. We are particularly excited about a new Africa-focused copper and gold exploration company where we will be a founder shareholder and where we plan to float such company on a stock exchange in 2021. We hold cash at bank today of GBP84,000 though we will be investing some of these funds in a further gold exploration company with interests in Brazil. We currently hold stakes in the following entities: · Bermele plc (LSE:BERM) · Block Energy plc (AIM: BLOE) · Brazil Tungsten Holdings Limited · Copper Bay Limited · Elephant Oil Limited · Impact Oil & Gas Limited · Mafula Energy Limited · MedGold Resources Corp (TSXV:MED) · Minergy Limited · New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited (trading as T5) · Predator Oil & Gas Holdings plc (LSE:PRD) · Rift Resources Limited · Royal Road Minerals Limited (previously Tigris Resources) (TSXV:RYR) · TAG Oil (TSX:TAO) · Trigon Metals Inc (TSXV:TM) The Board of Directors will continue to introduce further equity positions to the Company to enable additional diversification of the portfolio. It is anticipated that these will continue to be primarily within the natural resources sector. A General Meeting will be called shortly for which a further announcement will be made and the notice of GM will be available on the Company's website, together with the audited report and accounts. Brian Rowbotham Non-Executive Chairman 14 December 2020 The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4444 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STRATEGIC REPORT YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 The Directors of the Company present their Strategic Report on the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020. Principal Activities and Review of the Business The principal activity of the Company is to invest in companies, or assets, in the natural resources sector. The Company has continued in this activity, managing the investments, as detailed in the Chairman's Statement. The Company will continue to seek to make investments primarily within this sector but the Directors will review other opportunities as they arise. Financial Review The profit for this year before taxation was GBP75,050 (2019: loss of GBP35,376). Cash in the bank at the end of March 2020 was GBP19,868 (2019: GBP46,745). ********************************************************************** The Directors consider the results for the year to be satisfactory. Key Performance Indictors ("KPI's") The Directors consider the following to be the KPIs of the business: 2020 2019 % GBP GBP Increase/ (Decrease) Valuation of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 913,213 770,235 18.5% Cash 19,868 46,745 (57.5%) The company performed in line with expectations. Principal Risks and Uncertainties The principal risks and uncertainties lie in the investments the Company holds. The nature of the natural resource sector means that returns are uncertain and resources may be unviable to extract. The Directors seek to mitigate this risk by monitoring the performance of the companies in which it holds investments so they can take action accordingly. Given the nature of the business and activity of the Company, the Directors believe that the Company is exposed to the following risks: Liquidity risk The Company's continued future operations depend on the ability to hold sufficient working capital to be able to meet its financial obligations. The Directors are confident that there is adequate funding to finance future immediate working capital requirements. Financial Risk Management The Company's principal financial instruments comprise financial assets at fair value through profit and loss, other payables and cash and cash equivalents. No bank loans or other financing arrangements have been required. No borrowings have been required to finance working capital. Therefore, the Company's exposure to credit risk, liquidity risk and market risk is not deemed significant. Political and country risk - including EU Referendum The Company holds investments whose operations are based in a number of locations worldwide, some of which have a history of political uncertainty. The Directors routinely monitor political and regulatory developments in its countries of interest, in particular those developments which may indicate a movement in fair value to financial assets through profit and loss. The Company is quoted in the United Kingdom (UK) and operates in the UK and European Union (EU). As a result of the Referendum, the Company may be subject to the impact of the UK leaving the European Union. As a result, given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the situation the Company is monitoring matters and seeking advice as to how to mitigate the risks arising. Section 172 Statement Section 172 (1) of the Companies Act obliges the Directors to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of the Company's members as a whole. This section specifies that the Directors must act in good faith when promoting the success of the Company and in doing so have regard (amongst other things) to: a) the likely consequences of any decision in the long term, b) the interests of the Company's employees, c) the need to foster the Company's business relationship with suppliers, customers and others, d) the impact of the Company's operations on the community and environment, e) the desirability of the Company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct, and f) the need to act fairly as between members of the Company. The Board of Directors is collectively responsible for formulating the Company's strategy, which is to invest in businesses where prospects appear to be exceptional and deliver growth to its shareholders. Some key decisions were taken by the Board since April 2019 which were aimed to deliver on this strategy, being the point in time when the Board invests and disposes in its key investments throughout the year, and which Company's to invest in. The Board places equal importance on all shareholders and strives for transparent and effective external communications, within the regulatory confines of a listed company. The primary communication tool for regulatory matters and matters of material substance is through the Regulatory News Service, ("RNS"). We also provide an environment where shareholders can interact with the Board and management, ask questions and raise their concerns. The Directors believe they have acted in the way they consider most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole, as required by Section 172 (1) of the Companies Act 2006. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 Supplier Payment Policy Whilst there is no formal code or standard, it is Company policy to settle terms of payment with creditors when agreeing the terms of each transaction and to abide by the creditors' terms of payment. There are no creditors subject to special arrangements outside of suppliers' terms and conditions. Provision of Information to Auditor The Directors at the time when this Directors' Report is approved have confirmed that: · so far as each Director is aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's auditor is unaware, and · each Director has taken all the steps that ought to have been taken as Directors in order to be aware of any information needed by the Company's auditor in connection with preparing its report and to establish that the Company's auditor is aware of that information. Going concern Accounting standards require the Directors to consider the appropriateness of the going concern basis when preparing the financial statements. The

Directors having reviewed the Company's plans, taking into account reasonably possible changes in the value of investments, including any impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit, and have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and therefore the Directors confirm that they consider that the going concern basis remains appropriate. Further details can be found in the accounting policies accompanying the financial statements. Independent Auditor So far as the directors are aware, there is no relevant audit information on which the Company's auditors are unaware, and they have taken all steps that they ought to have taken as directors in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Company's auditors are aware of that information. PKF Littlejohn LLP has signified their willingness to continue in office as auditor and will be proposed for reappointment at the next Annual General Meeting. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the Financial Statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the Directors have elected to prepare the Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union. Under company law the Directors must not approve the Financial Statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss for that period. In preparing these financial statements the Directors are required to: · select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; · make judgments and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; · state whether applicable IFRSs as adopted by the European Union have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the Financial Statements; and · prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business. The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that the Financial Statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the company's website and legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements which may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 Note 2020 2019 Continuing Operations GBP GBP Revenue - - Foreign exchange gain on financial assets - 20,897 at fair value through profit and loss Operating expenses (71,886) (50,060) Share based payments expense - - Movement in fair value of financial 76,374 (31,796) assets through profit and loss Other gains - sale of financial assets at 70,555 35,572 fair value through profit and loss Impairment - (10,000) _______ _______ Operating Profit/Loss 75,043 (35,387) Finance income 7 11 _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) before Income Tax 75,050 (35,376) Income tax expense - - _______ _______ Profit/Loss for the Year attributable to 75,050 (35,376) equity holders _______ _______ Other Comprehensive Income Items that may be Reclassified Subsequently to Profit or Loss Fair value change in value on - - available-for-sale financial assets _______ _______ Total Comprehensive income/(loss) for the 75,050 (35,376) Year attributable to equity holders _______ _______ Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted 0.0 (0.0) (expressed in pence per share) _______ _______ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION REGISTERED NUMBER 06163193 AT 31 MARCH 2020 Note As at As at 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 GBP GBP Assets Non-Current Assets Financial assets at fair value through 188,672 421,521 profit and loss _______ _______ 188,672 421,521 _______ _______ Current Assets Financial assets at fair value through 724,442 348,714 profit and loss Cash and cash equivalents 19,868 46,745 _______ _______ 744,310 395,459 Total Assets 932,982 816,980 _______ _______ Equity and Liabilities Equity Attributable to Shareholders Ordinary shares 173,602 173,602 Share premium account 1,174,631 1,174,631 Share options and warrants reserve 115,600 115,600 Retained loss (701,821) (776,871) _______ _______ 762,012 686,962 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 170,970 130,018 _______ _______ Total Equity and Liabilities 932,982 816,980 _______ _______ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 Attributable to Equity Shareholders Ordinary Share Share Other Retained Total shares premium option reserve loss s and s warran ts GBP GBP GBP reserv GBP e GBP GBP Balance 173,602 1,174,63 115,60 144,678 (886,173 722,338 as at 1 1 0 ) April 2018 ______ _______ ________ ________ ______ _______ Reclassification on - (144,67 144,678 - implementation of 8) IFRS 9 Loss for the - - - (35,376) (35,376) year ______ ______ ______ _______ _______ _______ - - - - (144,67 109,302 (35,376) 8) Total Compreh ensive Income ______ ______ ______ _______ _______ _______ Total Transac tions with Owners - - - - - - ______ ______ ______ _______ _______ ________ Balance 173,602 1,174,63 115,60 - (776,871 686,962 as at 1 0 ) 31 March 2019 ______ _______ ________ and 1 ________ ______ _______ April 2019 Profit - - - - 75,050 75,050 for the year ______ ______ ______ _______ _______ _______ - - - - 75,050 75,050 Total Comprehensive Income ______ ______ ______ _______ _______ _______ Total Transac tions with Owners - - - - - - ______ ______ ______ _______ _______ ________ Balance 173,602 1,174,63 115,60 - (701,821 762,012 as at 1 0 ) 31 March 2020 ______ _______ ________ ________ ______ _______ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 2020 2019 GBP GBP Cash Flows from Operating Activities

