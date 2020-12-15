CONTAKT LLC: Contakt World Becomes Diamond Affiliate Member with NACCHO, Supporting Nearly 3,000 County and City Health Agencies Nationwide

NACCHO membership demonstrates commitment to public health and handling infectious diseases; expands platform reach to thousands of health agencies across the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ("Tracker" or the "Company") (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) today announced that Contakt LLC ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing public health and safety, was accepted as an affiliate member by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). NACCHO membership will provide Contakt World with member engagement and educational opportunities to support the nation's nearly 3,000 local health departments (LHD), including over 25,000 public health professionals.

In the United States, approximately 2,000 out of 3,000 local health departments serve less than 50,000 people and are in dire need of resources1. All health agencies need persuasive messaging solutions and improved workflows to reach their communities with health education, vaccine information, and contact tracing.

Through its membership and ongoing collaboration with NACCHO, Contakt World will work with NACCHO members and staff to understand the current needs and state of technologies at the local health agency level, assemble working groups with NACCHO constituents, and directly address local health department needs through Contakt World's current and future solutions.

"The Contakt World solutions were built using human-centered design with local health officials in mind to help meet challenges they face, particularly in reaching marginalized populations," said Justin Beck, Founder, and CEO of Contakt World. "Since our founding, it's been our goal to thoroughly understand and provide health agencies with the technology and resources they need to do the critical work we need in our country. We are honored to align with NACCHO as a diamond affiliate member and look forward to a long partnership in combatting COVID-19 - and all diseases - to improve health equity nationwide."

Contakt World will use its diamond member benefits to present solutions to members through webinars, newsletters, and research. Contakt World plans to expand its thought leadership presence in the public health sphere by forming and convening working groups with NACCHO leadership and constituents to discuss contact tracing, vaccine distribution, epidemiology, and addressing the needs of a mid-and post-pandemic world. Through NACCHO, Contakt World will also have improved access to B2B/B2I markets in the health agency's jurisdictions to meet current and future crises.

"The pandemic has adversely impacted local health departments and the communities they serve. NACCHO's work to support our members on the frontlines in their communities is more critical now than ever before," said Dominic Catalfamo, NACCHO's Membership Manager. "We are excited to work with Contakt World and appreciate their commitment to our organization and service to local health agencies."

1 Data verified from United States Census Bureau

Contakt World - Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive share exchange agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2020. Trading of Tracker's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the share exchange agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible, and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally - addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World's first suite of tools emerges from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

About Tracker Ventures Corp.

Tracker Ventures (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FSE:B2I) is an analytics software company that leverages blockchain and digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. Tracker is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the health, finance, logistics, and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world's leading brands. For more information, please visit www.tkrventures.com.

About NACCHO

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents the nation's nearly 3,000 local health departments. These city, county, metropolitan, district, and tribal departments work every day to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. For more information about NACCHO, please visit www.naccho.org.

Media Contact

Kevin Harrington

Account Director - 5WPR

contakt@5wpr.com

Investor Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President - MZ North America

Direct: 949-259-4987

contakt@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the future prospects of Tracker and Contakt World. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved." Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting Contakt World's membership and ongoing collaboration with NACCHO and the benefits therefrom and Contakt World's plans to expand its thought leadership presence in the public health sphere. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Tracker and Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include those risks listed above as well as additional risks like regulatory changes, general economic, market, political, or business conditions, actual or perceived implications of COVID-19 immunization or treatments, and the timing and delivery thereof, meeting or maintaining various conditions of HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliance, protection of the Company's and Contakt World's intellectual property, and adoption of the Contakt World platform or apps by government, B2B, B2I customers, and consumer end-users. Tracker and Contakt World undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: CONTAKT LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620457/Contakt-World-Becomes-Diamond-Affiliate-Member-with-NACCHO-Supporting-Nearly-3000-County-and-City-Health-Agencies-Nationwide