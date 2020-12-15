Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Orchid Ventures (CSE: ORCD) (OTC Pink: ORVRF), a multi-state cannabis innovation company, has launched a significant advancement in vaporizer technology.

Orchid's wholly owned subsidiary, PurTec Delivery Systems, in a joint development with its strategic partner, JWEI Group Advanced Technology Research Institute, has unveiled an innovative, proprietary, patent-pending ceramic film atomization heating technology and the first cotton-free vaporizer technology.





PurCore F1, built on JWEI's µKera Ultra technology platform, provides consumers with higher-performing products that deliver a more optimal user experience with benefits that include a smoother draw, more flavor and less harshness, while dramatically improving consumer safety. The company believes this new technology will transform and disrupt the status quo throughout the cannabis vaporizer industry.

Please address any questions regarding PurCore F1 vaporizer technology or product availability to sales@purtecdesigns.com, or visit www.PurTecDesigns.com/PurCoreF1 to learn more.

Corey Mangold, CEO of Orchid Ventures, stated: "The release of PurCore F1 in collaboration with our strategic partner JWEI Group, is a milestone breakthrough in electronic vaporizer technology. This is the first of a series of technological advancements that we have been developing over the last 16 months. The service life of PurCore F1 measured higher than any cartridge we've tested by a substantial margin, resulting in a life of 2,500 puffs, making it possible to have a true cotton-free system. Not only that, the nano-level fusion greatly improves the efficiency of oil heating and atomization. Experiments conducted in the research phase of development showed that PurCore F1 significantly improves consumer safety, specifically regarding carbon deposition and carbonyl emissions of cotton and ceramic atomization cores."

Founded in 2007, with more than 3000 employees, 2200 patents and 80 sales distribution centers around the world, JWEI is a world leader in vaporization technology research and development and e-cig manufacturing.

Dr. Bo Jiang, PhD. of the JWEI Group stated, "The birth of PurCore F1 ceramic film heating technology will bring users an entirely new product experience. We continue to set the bar when it comes to vaporizer technology and constantly improving on our pursuit of technological advancements with our design and engineering team in Switzerland, to our manufacturing teams in China, and in joint development with our strategic partner PurTec. We continue to establish ourselves as not only one of the largest manufacturers of vaporizers in the world, but the pioneer of the industry. We are excited for the future as we continue to collaborate and design new innovations with the PurTec Team, in the vaporization of cannabis products that will advance consumer safety, efficacy and ultimately deliver a superior experience to the consumer."

Corey Mangold, CEO of Orchid Ventures, added: "The PurTec Innovation Team along with the JWEI Group have created an advancement program that will involve introducing several new technologies over the coming months, all focused on consumer safety and protection, and product performance, starting with PurCore F1, which will become the new gold standard in the industry. The patent pending PurCore F1 technology will launch its first series of products in early 2021 and is currently in preparation and development for upcoming FDA regulations pending the federal legalization of cannabis."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Orchid has brought to market innovative services and product offerings to support brands throughout the global cannabis industry.

Orchid, through its wholly owned subsidiary, has launched a patented and clinically proven bioavailability solution to increase the absorption of THC and other cannabinoids making products much more effective and an activation time of less than ten minutes.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.OrchidEssentials.com, contact Corey Mangold, Founder & CEO, at 949-357-5818 or email corey@OrchidEssentials.com or for investor relations email investors@OrchidEssentials.com.

