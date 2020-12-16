QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics Signs a Strategic Contract with Delpharm

Delpharm Group selected for large-scale production of firibastat tablets to support clinical phase and future commercial needs

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of drugs acting directly on the brain to treat difficult-to-treat / resistant hypertension and heart failure, announces today that it has signed a strategic contract with Delpharm for the manufacture of the next clinical batches of firibastat tablets on an industrial scale and the establishment of production lines for future commercial batches.

The efficacy of firibastat, the first drug-candidate of the class of brain aminopeptidase A inhibitors, is currently being evaluated in an international phase III clinical trial (FRESH study) in uncontrolled hypertensive patients despite a treatment comprising at least two classes of antihypertensive drugs including a diuretic, and in a phase II clinical trial (QUORUM study) in patients after myocardial infarction.

« We are very pleased to entrust the production of future firibastat tablets to Delpharm, whose expertise in pharmaceutical development and size with its numerous production sites make it one of the European leaders in the sector. For more than 30 years, Delpharm team has built a solid reputation as a drug producer serving the most demanding pharmaceutical companies and groups », declared Fabrice Balavoine, Vice-President Research and Development of Quantum Genomics.

« Delpharm is very proud to support the company Quantum Genomics in its clinical trials and in manufacturing future commercial batches of firibastat in order to help patients suffering from resistant arterial hypertension or heart failure to rapidly access this promising new treatment » adds Nicolas Ragot, Chief Operating Officer at Delpharm.

About Delpharm

Delpharm is a European leader in contract manufacturing and development of medicines for pharmaceutical companies, generating € 800m turnover and is wholly owned by its management. Delpharm operates 17 manufacturing plants across Europe and Canada providing the majority of dosage forms available on the market, clinical batches manufacturing for Phases 1-3, and full development services.

Additional information on Delpharm can be found at www.delpharm.com.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contacts

Quantum Genomics Jean-Philippe Milon

CEO

jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com Benoît Gueugnon

CFO

benoit.gueugnon@quantum-genomics.com So Bang (Europe) Nathalie Boumendil

Financial Communications

+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr Samuel Beaupain

Media Relations and Scientific Communications

+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr LifeSci (USA) Dan Ferry

Financial Communications

+1 (617) 535-7746 | Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com Mike Tattory

Media Relations and Scientific Communications

+1 (609) 802-6265 | mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

