Mittwoch, 16.12.2020
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 Ticker-Symbol: TEX 
16.12.20
08:05 Uhr
PR Newswire
16.12.2020 | 08:28
65 Leser
Castellum strengthens its presence in Slakthusetområdet area with acquisition for SEK 298 million

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum acquires the lease hold to the Sandhagen 9 property in the Slakthusområdet area at an acquisition price of SEK 298 million, including overheads of approximately SEK 2 million.

"The area is one of Stockholm's most interesting development areas. Through this deal, we increase our opportunities to build and offer office volume in a strategic development cluster", says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB.

The lease hold to the Sandhagen 9 property is acquired from the seller Humlegården Fastigheter. The house was built in 1989 at the address Rökerigatan 19 in direct connection to Arenavägen which will be developed into an urban main street through the area. The former slaughterhouse area is one of Stockholm's most exciting areas where a new modern district is developed with the right mix of offices, housing, trade, culture and business. Castellum actively participates in realizing the vision for the area; to create Stockholm's sharpest district. This is done by adding more attractive and modern workplaces to long for as the area develops.

"There is a great demand and interest, with many tenants eager to come in from the start in modern premises to become part of the new Slakthusområdet area. Now we are ready to develop premises that meet that demand in every way", says Martin Bjöörn, CEO of Castellum Region Stockholm-North.

"We know how to create successful workplaces that meet today's demands for technical solutions, while the premises also take people's needs into account. There is a great demand and interest, with many tenants wanting to come in from the get-go. Now we are ready to develop premises that meet that demand in every way", says Martin Bjöörn, CEO of Castellum Region Stockholm-North.

The transaction in brief:

Castellum acquires the lease hold to the office property Sandhagen 9 from Humlegården Holding III AB

Acquisition price: SEK 298 million including overheads of approximately SEK 2 million

Closing: Jan 2021

Rental area (sqm): 5,669

Major tenant: Profina Holding

Economic occupancy rate: 97%

Average contract duration (years): 1,7

For further information please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46.706.947450

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46.31.607474

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-strengthens-its-presence-in-slakthusetomradet-area-with-acquisition-for-sek-298-million,c3255472

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3255472/1349032.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/sandhagen,c2861579

Sandhagen

