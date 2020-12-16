Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-12-16 15:00 CET -- Nasdaq announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic 10 Index (OMXB10), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 04, 2021. The following security will be added to the Index: Symbol Security Name CPA1T Coop Pank The following security will be removed from the Index: Symbol Security Name OLF1R Olainfarm OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of January 4, 2021: Coop Pank Tallink Grupp LHV Group Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Merko Ehitus Tallinna Sadam Siauliu Bankas Tallinna Vesi Silvano Fashion Group Telia Lietuva The OMX Baltic 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information please refer to the OMX Baltic 10 Index Methodology. For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Services Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at indexservices@nasdaq.com or Simona Backiene +370 5 253 1459, simona.backiene@nasdaq.com About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.