Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI), an electric vehicle innovation company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today highlighted recent research from Morgan Stanley forecasting 50% electric vehicle sales growth in 2021.

ALYI has signed orders for its electric motorcycle designed to serve the African taxi (boda boda) market in East Africa. ALYI expects to begin production in 2021 and transition orders into sales.

ALYI is also producing an electric motorcycle for the North American market and expects to start taking pre-orders later this month. the company will produce an electric sleek retro style BMW R71 clone (www.revoltmotorbikes.com) and a conversion kit for do-it-yourselfers to electrify their own BMW R71 or R71 clone.

ALYI has constructed an overall electric mobility ecosystem vision centered around introducing an annual industry wide symposium in Kenya to bring commercial and academic resources together that combine design and engineering expertise to create an original electric mobility future, not one based on merely reengineering combustion engine transportation.

With low per capita transpiration saturation, Africa is the ideal location for pursuing an original electric mobility future.

The ALYI annual symposium centric electric mobility ecosystem vision is intended to be anchored by a globally recognized electric vehicle race event. ALYI recently announced a major multiparty milestone agreement and that agreement specifically pertains to the target electric vehicle race event.

ALYI's funding partner, RevoltTOKEN (www.revolttoken.com), has committed to funding ALYI's electric mobility ecosystem vision through independently launching an Initial Cryptocurrency Offering (ICO) to raise $100 million. RevoltTOKEN has already created a token (see RevoltTOKEN website) and plans to immediately make the token available through an ICO once finalizing all regulatory prerequisites. In the meantime, RevoltTOKEN continues to make pre-ICO funds available for ALYI to continue advancing its business plan.

