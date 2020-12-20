ATX again strong and back over 2700, SBO and AT&S 11 per cent up. News came from Strabag, Porr (2), OMV (2), S Immo, FACC, Valneva, RHI Magnesita, EVN, Semperit, Agrana, Fabasoft, Marinomed, Vienna Stock Exchange (2), CA Immo, Kapsch TrafficCom (2), Andritz, Frequentis, Bawag, Porr, Wienerberger, and Immofinanz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 3,1% to 2.713,69 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -14,85%. Up to now there were 118 days with a positive and 129 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 15,97% away, from the low 66,4%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,49%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,51%. These are the best-performers this week: SBO 11,36% in front of AT&S 11,14% and voestalpine 6,41%. And the following stocks ...

