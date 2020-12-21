DJ Director Share Purchase

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Director Share Purchase 21-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Arix Bioscience plc* ********************* Director Share Purchase LONDON, 21 December 2020: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that Naseem Amin, Executive Chairman, purchased 183,000 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company on 18 December 2020 at a price of 206p per share, via a corporate entity in which he has a majority beneficial interest. The below notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail of the transaction in number of Ordinary Shares. PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Naseem Amin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / Executive Chairman status b) Initial Initial Notification notification / Amendment 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience the financial plc instrument, type of instrument Identification GB00BD045071 code b) Nature of the Purchase of Ordinary Shares by Davum transaction Capital Limited, a corporate entity in which Naseem Amin has a majority beneficial interest c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 206.00p 183,000 d) Aggregated Aggregated price Aggregated volume information N/A (single N/A (single transaction) transaction) e) Date of the 18 December 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction For further information: Robert Lyne Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel +44 (0)207 290 1050 - Ends - ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: DSH TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 Sequence No.: 90018 EQS News ID: 1156507 End of Announcement EQS News Service

