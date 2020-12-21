Earthasia International Holdings Ltd: Earthasia International Holdings Limited Recharges Corporate Vision with Focus on Building a Renewable Energy City

Earthasia's graphene capabilities will be a key element in transforming the production of renewable energy ecology in big cities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Earthasia International Holdings Limited (the "Company") ("Earthasia") (OTCQX:ETIHY; HKEx: 6128) announced today its strategy to focus on building the foundations for a renewable energy city that leverages the Company's graphene businesses and its long history of success in the landscape architecture field.

"Renewable energy technology, especially its storage, is still a relatively new market," explains Mr. Andross Chan, CEO, Earthasia International Holdings Limited. "Determining how to best use renewable energy while integrating it with urban and public space design, along with exploring methods to increase efficiency in both the use and storage of renewable energy, is the development objective of the reformed Group."

Earthasia, which has gained a deep understanding in energy storage technology since entering the graphene product business, has established City+Energy Storage+Public Space as the development theme. This strategy supports China's national objective for carbon emission reduction and development of green energy.

"With the country's commitment to international emission reductions, renewable energy constructions represent the future of China's power market. This makes the construction of grid-side energy storage even more indispensable, thereby increasing demand for lithium batteries in the energy storage industry. Being a part of the energy storage industrial chain, we are confident in the prospect of our graphene business," said Mr. Chan. "Leveraging our competitive edge in public space design, we have launched 'Recharging City' and 'Recharging Park', a renewable energy storage city and park designed to transform the living environment through the circulation of renewable energy, potentially bringing enormous improvements to the sustainability of the world."

Earthasia's core product, spherical graphite, is an essential material for the manufacture of lithium-ion battery anodes and the Group intends to leverage its dual roles as pioneers of both new energy and design to create cities designed for global environmental protection, offering proof on concept of the ability to use renewable energy in every new community and city.

About Earthasia International Holdings Limited

The Group is principally engaged in graphene product manufacturing business in the PRC, landscape design business in Hong Kong and PRC and catering business in China. The Company currently possesses 25 patented graphene technologies. The main products are spherical graphite and high-purity graphite. The main applications include automotive power batteries and lithium ion batteries, battery conductive agents and other fields.

Safe Harbor

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of our company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effects of its plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and based, in part, on third party market research which the Company's assumed to be accurate. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Some of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from its expectations or beliefs include, without limitation, the risks of its businesses, the assumed significant growth of graphene related products and spherical graphite products. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company, including but not limited to its American Depositary Receipts.

Information made available on the Company's above-referenced website is not a part of any disclosure made or to be made by the Company with respect to any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company and are not party of any filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors and press inquiries, please contact:

Gavin Davidson

Investrel@earthasia.com.hk

SOURCE: Earthasia International Holdings Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621785/Earthasia-International-Holdings-Limited-Recharges-Corporate-Vision-with-Focus-on-Building-a-Renewable-Energy-City